Carole ‘Hey All You Cool Cats And Kittens’ Baskin wins control of Joe Exotic Zoo – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix's "Tiger King,quot; docuseries to Joe Exotic's main rival.

In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk awarded control of the Oklahoma Zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

The Florida group was founded by Carole Baskin, who also appeared prominently on the hit Netflix series. Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for killing five tigers and conspiring to kill Baskin.

Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringement and won a $ 1 million civil lawsuit against him. Palk's trial on Monday found that the zoo's property was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother in an attempt to avoid paying the trial.

The decision said the zoo animals must be removed from the property within 120 days, but does not detail what should happen to them.

Attorneys representing Big Cat Rescue Corp. did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Maldonado-Passage remains incarcerated in Fort Worth. In a handwritten letter posted on Twitter Monday, he repeated his request for a presidential pardon.

In an exclusive interview with "Variety Live!" Last month, Maldonado-Passage's fourth husband, Dillon Passage, said the Netflix star is in quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus in a prison in Oklahoma. Health insurance laws prevent information on Joe Exotic's current medical status from being disclosed, but Dillon said she did not believe her husband actually had the virus.