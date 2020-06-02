Carole Baskin wins former Joe Exotic Zoo in court ruling

Image: AP Images Image: AP Images

The convoluted war between the two main themes of the Netflix docuseries Tiger king has somehow managed to climb. Yesterday a federal court awarded Carole Baskin, the founder of Joe Exotic's Oklahoma Zoo-owned Big Cat Rescue, after the title character of the Netflix documentary failed to pay Baskin $ 1 million from a previous trial, News from the courthouse reports. In an attempt to avoid having to pay Baskin or confiscate the zoo, a judge found that Exotic had fraudulently transferred ownership of the zoo to his mother. Despite the remarkably bad conditions provided to the animals, the G.W Exotic Animal Memorial Park has been open and operating under the supervision of Jeff Lowe, a man portrayed as a swindler in the documentary

Baskin has yet to comment on what he will do with the zoo., but according to the ruling, she is only entitled to the land and "various cars and cabins" on the property. Jeff Lowe will have 120 days to vacate the area, and all zoo animals must also be removed. These tigers just can't take a damn break.

After allegedly trying to kill Baskin, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison. However, he claims that his imprisonment is a powerful conspiracy by animal rights activists to keep him out of business. While these two continue to bite each other in an endless spiral of music videos and lawsuits, the big cats are still behind the cages for profit rather than protection.