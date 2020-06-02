Carole Baskin gains control of the former Joe Exotic Zoo in Oklahoma – Up News Info

Another twist to the decades-long bitter rivalry between Joe Exotic (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and Carole Baskin, which is at the heart of Netflix's wildly popular docuseries. Tiger king

Baskin, the female Joe was convicted of conspiring to kill, and her Big Cat Rescue corporation received control of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. A federal judge at the Western District Court of Oklahoma issued the ruling in the 2016 case on Monday and found that the property was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother years ago, according to local Fox station 25.