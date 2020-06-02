Carole Baskin gains control of the former Joe Exotic Zoo in Oklahoma – Up News Info

Another twist to the decades-long bitter rivalry between Joe Exotic (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and Carole Baskin, which is at the heart of Netflix's wildly popular docuseries. Tiger king
Baskin, the female Joe was convicted of conspiring to kill, and her Big Cat Rescue corporation received control of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. A federal judge at the Western District Court of Oklahoma issued the ruling in the 2016 case on Monday and found that the property was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother years ago, according to local Fox station 25.
The Oklahoma Zoo has been controlled by Jeff Lowe, who has 120 days to vacate the property, including all of his animals currently housed there, according to a copy of the ruling released by the Courthouse News Service.
Maldonado-Passage is currently in a Dallas-Fort Worth medical center after possible exposure to the coronavirus. He is saving 22 years in prison for paying a hitman $ 3,000 for killing Baskin. He was also convicted of multiple charges of violating both the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and the Endangered Species Act.
Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin will be portrayed by Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon, respectively, in two different limited TV series projects that are now in the works.