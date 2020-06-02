Can you really get coronavirus from packages delivered to your home? – BGR

A South Korean e-commerce warehouse reported an outbreak of coronavirus cases among its employees.

Fear of a new outbreak of shipped packages has increased, but the chances of getting infected with a box or another package are slim.

The World Health Organization says there is no evidence that the virus can survive in cardboard for more than a day in the best conditions.

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic became a global health crisis, many people wondered how feasible it would be for the virus to adhere to surfaces like cardboard boxes and remain alive for days. If it could, that would mean that packages shipped across the country or even abroad have the potential to carry the virus with them.

Now, with a warehouse facility in South Korea revealing a huge outbreak among its staff, the answer to that question is perhaps more important than ever. Unfortunately, there is little clarity to find, and that means I have both good and bad news.

First, the good news: The World Health Organization says that according to laboratory tests, the coronavirus can stay alive in carton for up to 24 hours under certain conditions. That's significantly less time than if the virus is in steel or plastic, which can keep it alive for a few days.

How AP The warehouse is reportedly operated by an e-commerce company and, like most companies, ships products in cardboard boxes. In a worst-case scenario, where the virus survives for a full day on the cardboard surface of a box, you can expect the package to be "safe,quot; within a day, even if it was contaminated in the warehouse, which does not guarantee .

The other good news is that Korean health officials say there is no evidence that anyone has been infected with the new coronavirus from any packaging. That doesn't entirely rule out the possibility, but it's worth considering.

Now for the not-so-good news: South Korea loves fast delivery. The company that reported the infection in its warehouse offers fast grocery delivery services and other next-day or same-day delivery options. Authorities still don't believe that anyone has been infected as a result of this warehouse outbreak, but rapid delivery options are potentially of concern to those who received shipments from the facility.

Unsurprisingly, South Korean officials have downplayed the potential of the warehouse outbreak to create a spike in new cases. The country's health officials have stated that as long as people wash their hands, they should not worry about contracting the virus from delivery packages.

Simply put, there is probably very little reason to worry about the virus spreading through sent packets. The risk is incredibly small, and if you're smart about it, like washing your hands after unpacking your products, it's highly unlikely that you will get sick from a package. That is, unless the delivery man spits it out.

Image Source: Aflo / Shutterstock