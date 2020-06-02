Bruno Tonioli thinks it would be & # 39; great & # 39; have Meghan Markle in the next season of & # 39; DWTS & # 39;

WENN

If Meghan joins the cast for the upcoming season of the dance show, that will mark the Duchess of Sussex's first return to television after she came out of & # 39; Suits & # 39; to marry prince harry

"Dancing with the starsjudge Bruno Tonioli I recently stopped by Extra to talk about the future of the ABC dance competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the interview, the lifelong judge also talked about how he wanted Meghan Markle would join the next season of the season.

"She would be great!" The Italian expert in the ballroom said of Prince Harry's wife in the recent interview. "It would make her look approachable and fun, she'd be brilliant. Meghan, if you're watching this, please! We'd love for you to do it."

As for whether "Dancing with the Stars" started filming for season 29, Bruno revealed that production has not yet started. He shared that the network would find a way to do live shows and was open to the possibility of filming without a live audience. "If you can recreate the feeling of emotion, I'm sure it is possible," he said.

In March, Disney announced that the Duchess of Sussex narrated one of her most recent nature documentaries, "Elephant, "which is available to stream on Disney + beginning April 3.

On her first concert after the actual departure, Meghan said: "I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this elephant story to life." She added: "I have been very lucky to have a hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and other wildlife, you really understand that we have a role to play in their preservation and safety." .

Speaking of the elephants living in Botswana, Meghan explained: "These creatures are so majestic and, at the same time, so sensitive and connected. We see in this film how remarkable they are. I think they are much more us than they are different."