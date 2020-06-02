Brother of Dallas officer killed in 2016 ambush concerned about security during latest protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – During protests across the country last weekend over the death of George Floyd while in the Minneapolis Police Custody, the brother of one of the Dallas police officers killed in the July 7, 2016 ambush in the center was watching closely.

Carlos Zamarripa said it pained him to see the violence, vandalism, and looting that followed.

"It was flashback and the whole nightmare again," he said.

The nightmare he talks about is the night his brother, Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa, and four other officers were killed in a police ambush that erupted during a protest.

"The five families, for everyone involved … was just surreal," he said. "I am always concerned about everyone's safety, not just an officer, not just a protester."

Over the years, he has had a lot of time to reflect and now he has a message.

“I would tell these people, first of all, that it is you. It was you, ”he said. "It is difficult to say … I am a victim of excessive police force."

He said that each person has every right to express himself, but he asks them to do so peacefully.

He also created a campaign on his Facebook page to urge people to vote, saying that this is how real change happens.

"You cannot raise awareness of negative action with other negative action," he said. "You must be part of the solution, not the problem, and that was me as a former criminal who said he wanted to be part of the solution. There is always hope for tomorrow when you do the right thing."