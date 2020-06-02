Broncos defenders return to NFL best coverage list

One of the Broncos' defensive backs landed on NFL.com's list of the 10 best players with coverage for their game in 2019, and no, it wasn't Chris Harris Jr.

Safety Justin Simmons entered No. 3 behind Patriots defenders Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson. To qualify, players must have a minimum of 200 coverage snapshots and 40 objectives. They were measured primarily by allowable pin rating, below-allowable catch rate, adjusted window percentage, target rate, and average separation yards.

"Simmons' hawk rate – the percentage of goals where the closest defender played on the ball (pass defended or intercepted) – was 34.1 percent, the best among those who met this criteria set at more than six points percentage, "said NFL.com Nick Shook writes. "… Simmons is a stud with a bright future, and if there were still some people unaware of his performance, these numbers should help open his eyes."

Simmons posted career highs in interceptions (4) and pass defections (15) last season.

The Broncos put a 26-year-old franchise tag on security in March and general manager John Elway has said the goal is to "make sure Justin is a Bronco for a long time."

