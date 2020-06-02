Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather offered to pay for George Floyd's memorial and funeral services, and the family accepted the offer.

Mayweather has personally been in contact with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle the costs of the funeral on June 9 in Floyd's hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and said he was unable to breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country, some of which turned violent.

TMZ originally reported Mayweather's offer and said it will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.

"He's probably going to be mad at me for saying that, but yeah, he's definitely paying for the funeral," Ellerbe told ESPN.com on Monday.

Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, has not met the Floyd family.

Mayweather, who retired undefeated after 50 fights, winning five division titles, also paid for an opponent's funeral. Mayweather won her first world championship when she arrested Genaro Hernández for the WBC super featherweight title in 1998. Hernández died 13 years after cancer, and Mayweather bore the costs of the funeral.

Mayweather is considered one of the best boxers of his generation. Among the champion champions he defeated before retiring in 2017 are Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Álvarez, Oscar de la Hoya and Miguel Cotto.