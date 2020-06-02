Boarded up windows and cleanup efforts in downtown Denver after a weekend of property damage.

After protests rocked downtown Denver over the weekend, some of the crowds smashed windows, spray-painted buildings, and stole merchandise from stores, business owners, homeowners, and others in the heart of the city are evaluating the damage, updating its policies and planning to clean up.

As of Tuesday morning, the Downtown Denver Partnership was aware of 238 property damage incidents in the city's central neighborhoods, most of which were in the form of graffiti or broken windows. Of those, 130 occurred at the 16th Street Mall, said Tami Door, the association's executive director.

Door's organization manages the downtown area tax-financed business improvement district and performs a number of tasks, including cleaning. He said the association's purple-clothed teams had left at 5 a.m. every day after the protests at night sweeping up the broken glass and replacing the plants in the pots, among other tasks.

"It is incredibly well cared for given what it has experienced in its physical spaces in the past few days," Door said of the downtown area.

The association is distributing a survey to companies and owners that asks them to highlight the damage caused by the protesters. He is also asking for volunteers to help.

The association is organizing two events, one on Wednesday and the other on Friday morning, to clean the center and support companies there. Volunteers are asked to meet at Skyline Park at the corner of 16th and Arapahoe streets at 7 a.m. in masks and be ready for a morning of removing graffiti, picking up debris and distributing water to workers who repair shop windows.

Part of the power of cities, Door said, is to provide a place for people to come together and advocate for change.

“When that is done in a healthy and peaceful way, it is incredibly powerful. This is all a representation of systemic problems in our society that need to be addressed, ”Door said. "I want to separate that from what we have experienced until late at night."

Cassandra Allen-Brown's store, Yarn Shoppe Denver, was undamaged during the protests, but a T-Mobile store located in her building at 1615 California St. had two broken windows. Still, the protests have impacted his business. Some of her clients felt insecure when they arrived downtown in the afternoons, so Allen-Brown is closing their store at 1 p.m. on all four days it is open this week. Their hours had already been reduced to 10:30 a.m. at 3:30 p.m. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is like a double double hit, but we will get through it because this will also happen," Allen-Brown said.

Allen-Brown, an African-American woman who grew up in northeast Denver and Aurora, said she is deeply saddened that policemen continue to kill black men in 2020. She said the vandalism that spread through the center does not honor victims. Police violence like George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose murder by a police officer has now prompted six days of protests in Denver.

Gart Properties, the company that owns and operates the Denver Pavilions and the 16th Street Mall building that contains the Target store and other businesses, has also changed its business practices due to the protests, President Mark Sidell said.

Gart has relaxed the rules around when the Pavilion tenant business needed to be open, he is closing his underground parking structure at 7 p.m. every night and added additional security guards. The company also removed trash cans, patio furniture, and other accessories that could be picked up and thrown away, and connected businesses that suffered property damage with window-covering contractors.

"We hope to have more peaceful protests and we keep moving forward because as a country we have a long way to go," Sidell said. "But I would like to see progress without the setbacks of property damage and police activity."

Sidell said he is looking forward to the future of the 16th Street Mall area. His company has requested permission from the city to close a portion of Glenarm Street to allow outside dining.