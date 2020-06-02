Blood bank offers free coronavirus antibody tests for blood donors – BGR

A national blood bank is offering blood donors free tests for antibodies to the coronavirus.

The test will inform donors if they were exposed to the coronavirus at any time, even if they never showed any symptoms.

Blood with antibodies to the coronavirus is being used for research to help find an effective treatment with COVID-19.

In an effort to encourage volunteers to donate blood, Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that helps distribute blood to hospitals, said it will begin to inform blood donors if they have antibodies to the coronavirus. The antibody test that Vitalant is using has already been approved by the FDA and will help people determine if they were exposed to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they ever had symptoms or not.

The impetus for the program is that blood for various surgeries and medical treatment plans is scarce because the blood impulses have been effectively paused due to COVID-19.

"While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease," explained Vitalant marketing officer, Cliff Numark. "Convalescent plasma can be administered directly to patients who are currently fighting COVID-19 to help increase their ability to fight their disease."

In fact, Vitalant is interested in testing the blood for antibodies to the coronavirus precisely because it can help scientists and researchers come up with an effective plan to fight the virus.

You may recall that Microsoft launched a program a few weeks ago to help people determine if they are eligible to donate plasma for coronavirus research. In a blog post highlighting the benefits of studying blood with antibodies against the coronavirus, Microsoft explained:

Fortunately, as the human immune system learns to fight the disease and people recover, we see some very promising ways that the antibodies naturally produced by people, which are present in convalescent plasma, can be used as a treatment for others. The use of convalescent plasma is a technique that dates back to the 1918 Spanish influenza epidemic and was most recently effective during the SARS outbreak. Today, there is mounting clinical evidence that plasma collected from those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be used to treat sick patients with COVID-19.

Vitalant has already been collecting convalescent plasma for a week, but the new program is expected to lead to an increase in blood donors.

Vitalant notes that the following people are not in a position to donate blood:

You had symptoms of a laboratory diagnosed or suspected COVID-19 infection and have not subsequently had a negative nasopharyngeal swab test result

You have lived or been in close contact with people diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 infection

You are a healthcare worker who has been caring for a patient diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 and has been unable to systematically use the recommended personal protective equipment (mask, gown, and gloves)

You can read more about the eligibility requirements to donate here.

RN is placed with a protective mask and a face shield. Image source: Elaine Thompson / AP / Shutterstock