Blackout Tuesday is dangerous for the Black Lives Matter movement

The hit maker of "Old Town Road" and the singer of "You Know Wassup" agree that the music industry's Blackout Tuesday campaign is dangerous because it could hinder Black Lives Matter's true activism.

Lil nas x and Kehlani have criticized the music industry campaign Blackout Tuesday protesting the murder of George Floyd as a distraction from real activism.

Acts included Rihanna and The Rolling Stones They will suspend promotions on social networks on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to join the protests against police brutality and racism that have affected the US. USA since Floyd died when Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes during an arrest last week.

Registry executives, including managers in NasColumbia Records has also backed the campaign, but hit creator "Old Town Road" disagrees, calling it "the worst idea of ​​all" in a tweet.

The 21-year-old rapper wrote that it would have been a better idea for the stars and labels to share messages and information from activists.

"It is information that needs to be disseminated! The movement needs to be driven! Not silenced for a day," he wrote. "I really think this is the time to push as hard as ever. I don't think the movement has been as powerful. We don't need to stop it without publishing anything. We need to spread the word and be as strong as ever."

In making his own suggestion, he added: "I'm not trying to advertise, but what if we posted donation and petition links on Instagram at the same time instead of black-toned images," before expressing fear that the hidden images would take over. the social media hashtags used to discuss the protests.

Kehlani also criticized the campaign for not costing companies anything and co-opting the original #TheShowMustBePaused initiative started by two black women, Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang.

"Tuesdays is not a big deal," he tweeted. "No releases will be released for the s ** t week maybe for the month. And if they do, these companies should commit to giving the black artists who release ALL THE MONEY MADE OF IT (sic). f ** k" .