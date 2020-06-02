Black squares flood Instagram as the entertainment industry faints to protest George Floyd's death – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A black square after a black square was posted to Instagram on Tuesday after artists, performers, and musicians joined a blackout on social media to protest the death of George Floyd, Brionna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other blacks at the hands of the police.

Music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang started the move and made the intent of the blackout clear in an open letter on Twitter, saying the multi-billion dollar music industry benefits from blacks and must be held to account. It must protect and empower the "black communities that have made them disproportionately rich in ways that are measurable and transparent."

Thomas and Agyemang invited everyone to participate and symbolically post a blank black square on June 2 on their social media and use the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused.

"It is a day to pick up the pace for an honest and thoughtful conversation about the actions we must collectively take to support the black community," wrote Thomas and Agyeang.

Since Tuesday morning, Instagram has been flooded with black squares. The day was chosen to deliberately interrupt the work week.

Labels like Def Jam Recordings, Sony Music, Columbia Records and artists like Quincy Jones, Billy Eilish and others participate.

The sports world has come together in solidarity, with Steph Curry and LeBron James among the basketball superstars who have passed out for the day.