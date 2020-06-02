Black-Owned Businesses Among Those Damaged by Vandals During Protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Some downtown Dallas businesses remain closed as homeowners fear more vandalism and violence despite 7:00 p.m. from the city. curfew resulting from protests that got out of control.

"It doesn't change a thing," says Morgan Pieper, owner of the organic convenience store FeedMePronto in the Victory Park area.

In fact, I think this is deviating from the real message and purpose of this, and from the death of the poor man, George Floyd! I mean, the media can't talk about George Floyd when they have to talk about all this destruction. It has to stop ".

The destruction that followed what started as peaceful protests could not have come at a worse time for small businesses that were already hit by Covid-19. Many had just reopened.

"Around 3 a.m., I got the phone call, my two front windows were broken," says Wes Williams, owner of BurgerIM in the West End of Dallas, "yes, glass everywhere … I got caught that night."

Williams says he and his friends stood guard to prevent further damage and have already been able to reopen.

"Of course, when it's his money, he gets frustrated and I had five minutes when I was a little bit mad that my windows were broken," says Williams, who is African American. As such, he says he views anger with more compassion or at least perspective.

"A riot is a cry for help, so many times when you don't hear our screams, people will make you hear your screams."

Williams says it is time for police departments to get rid of bad officers, as voices demanding change will no longer be ignored.

"We are not making up these allegations. Racism is not getting worse, it is just registering. "

Meanwhile, owners with closed businesses become frustrated and wonder how destroying a small business anywhere moves the needle for social justice.

"We feel like we've all been attacked," says Pieper. "And it is sad."

Pieper says her surveillance cameras were rolling when the crowds turned violent on Saturday night.

Another scene stunned her.

"Dallas protesters came and actually picked up this big pot (which protesters had knocked down earlier), and were picking up the soil and plants with their own hands to clean it," Pieper shares. "It was almost as if the Dallas protesters were cleaning up behind these crazy people."

While he can't prove it, Pieper wants to believe that those who promote violence are outside agitators.

"Dallas protesters don't want this. They want to spread the word and the message peacefully and are not part of the violence."