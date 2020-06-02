Black life activism for celebrities and brands is not helpful

After ex Joy star Lea Michele published a basic tweet in support of Floyd's death recently, she was called by Sammie Ware, a black actor and singer, for allegedly making Ware's life on the set of the "A LIVING HELL,quot; show. Two others Joy stars, Alex Newell and Amber rileyHe posted GIF reactions, apparently echoing Ware's suggestion that Michele's alias statement sounded hollow. Even Beyoncé's recent one Instagram video, where he talks about Floyd's death and advocates "no more meaningless killings of human beings," he falls down because he repeatedly uses the phrase "people of color,quot; when the worst part of the trauma he suffers is black people at the hands of the police. Last year in an op-ed for the LA TimesNadra Widatalla wrote on why the use of "people of color,quot; as a general term for all minorities ultimately serves no one, and this "one size fits all,quot; mentality towards diversity erases the specific needs of communities. more vulnerable. "Not saying,quot; black "when you're actually talking about an issue that greatly affects black people is one way to lessen long-standing frustrations with injustice in this country. It's important to be precise in language which you use because it is one of the most fundamental ways to show that you are serious and understand the type of change you are supposed to be making. Take for example Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who, in response to an Atlanta press conference where the rapper Killer mike asked the protesters "not to burn your own house for anger with an enemy," marveled at Mike's composure, saying"Eloquent. Sure. Everyone is angry, but there is a way to direct that anger." Waititi's words feel arrogant and completely unnecessary for people who are going through collective trauma. Even when looking beyond the code word "eloquent,quot;, there is a maddening understanding that, at times when black people have more than the right to be upset and distressed, people still want us to control our anger and present it in a nice way. Imagine how disconnected you must be to tell people who have dealt with centuries of deprivation of rights to "direct,quot; their anger in a way that is most comfortable for you. This approach trivializes what people are fighting for and ultimately underscores why things have reached this current breaking point.

How is this gesture more than a way for people with unimaginable privileges to reassure each other that they are on the right side of history?