Black life activism for celebrities and brands is not helpful

Statements by many celebrities and brands about the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests seem like empty attempts to be on the right side of history.
The killer hornets (remember them?) was clearly not a compelling enough story for the latest saga in the spectacle of life in the United States, which explains why, in the last week, in the midst of a global pandemic that is disproportionately killing black people and Brown, the country quickly returned to a familiar refrain: anti-black racism.
Protests broke out across the country after video circulated showing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his left hand casually shoved into his pocket, crushing George Floyd & # 39; s neck with knee, obstructing man's ability to breathe until he dies. Floyd's death at the hands of an officer, one who had 17 complaints filed against him over two decades of service – It is another reminder of how little black lives mean in this country. That is combined with the fact that COVID-19 continues tithe not just black lives but black business, as the unemployment rate continues to catapult to historical numbers (40 million and counting) – a even more depressing figure for black americans, less than half of which are working right now. All this happens while the country is governed by a president who seems to be actively having no problem. incite chaos and violence, so it is not surprising that millions of people in the United States are responding with protests.
Our culture's collective tolerance for shit is at its lowest point of all time, which is why celebrities too: and brands – they are being called for their hollow statements, their unfortunate donations and, at times, their disrespectful positions on the protests that are sweeping the nation. the coronavirus pandemic has already highlighted how Foreign celebrities can be. The latest demos not only illustrate how rich and famous people does not seem to capture the gravity of the situation, but also how deeply committed they are to doing the least at a time when they could be using their massive platforms to make a significant difference.
In what was probably an attempt to show solidarity with the protesters, Jennifer López has posted a generic meme declaring: "It is not white against black, it is the whole world against racists,quot;. López's former lover, Diddy, reacted similarly. tweeting, "This is not just a matter of race, IT IS A HUMAN RIGHTS PROBLEM !!!" The problem with these statements, no matter how well-intentioned they are, is that they emerge as shady attempts to evade the reality that racism, a plague that has permeated the United States since the country's inception, has specific consequences that alter the lifetime. for blacks from the moment we are born. The words feel embarrassing coming from López, who has built his career on black aesthetics, and depressing coming from Diddy, who simply should know better.
After ex Joy star Lea Michele published a basic tweet in support of Floyd's death recently, she was called by Sammie Ware, a black actor and singer, for allegedly making Ware's life on the set of the "A LIVING HELL,quot; show. Two others Joy stars, Alex Newell and Amber rileyHe posted GIF reactions, apparently echoing Ware's suggestion that Michele's alias statement sounded hollow. Even Beyoncé's recent one Instagram video, where he talks about Floyd's death and advocates "no more meaningless killings of human beings," he falls down because he repeatedly uses the phrase "people of color,quot; when the worst part of the trauma he suffers is black people at the hands of the police.
Last year in an op-ed for the LA TimesNadra Widatalla wrote on why the use of "people of color,quot; as a general term for all minorities ultimately serves no one, and this "one size fits all,quot; mentality towards diversity erases the specific needs of communities. more vulnerable. "Not saying,quot; black "when you're actually talking about an issue that greatly affects black people is one way to lessen long-standing frustrations with injustice in this country. It's important to be precise in language which you use because it is one of the most fundamental ways to show that you are serious and understand the type of change you are supposed to be making.
Take for example Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who, in response to an Atlanta press conference where the rapper Killer mike asked the protesters "not to burn your own house for anger with an enemy," marveled at Mike's composure, saying"Eloquent. Sure. Everyone is angry, but there is a way to direct that anger." Waititi's words feel arrogant and completely unnecessary for people who are going through collective trauma.
Even when looking beyond the code word "eloquent,quot;, there is a maddening understanding that, at times when black people have more than the right to be upset and distressed, people still want us to control our anger and present it in a nice way. Imagine how disconnected you must be to tell people who have dealt with centuries of deprivation of rights to "direct,quot; their anger in a way that is most comfortable for you. This approach trivializes what people are fighting for and ultimately underscores why things have reached this current breaking point.
How is this gesture more than a way for people with unimaginable privileges to reassure each other that they are on the right side of history?
And then there is Ellen DeGeneres, who was criticized for what many saw as a vague and vague attempt to address the pain blacks feel. "People of color in this country have faced injustices for far too long," said DeGeneres. tweet reading now removed. "For things to change, things must change." These meaningless words carry the same weight as a politician who uses the phrase "thoughts and prayers,quot; excessively after a mass shooting. If celebrities really want to make a difference and really want to change. Because of the way black lives are treated in this country, it is time for them to take direct action. Be vocal and speak as an actor John Boyega, who has not stung words when calling racism, shows physical support when entering the fray as Ariana Grande or Halsey or Cole Sprouse, who was recently arrested for protesting against police brutality. And if you can't figure out how to do it, let your empty account statements remain in the drafts of the Notes app, and spend money on relevant causes instead.
Even when donating, some celebrities have failed spectacularly. Louis Vuitton luxury fashion designer and art director Virgil Abloh has been in fashion on Twitter since screenshots of her instagram story He showed that he donated a sizeable sum of $ 50 to a bail fund on behalf of "Children on the Streets." (Since then, Abloh has issued a statement about his Instagram, notifying his followers that he has donated thousands of dollars to rescue funds and other causes.) Other stars faced a similar setback: the actors Seth Rogen and Beanie Feldstein They both updated their Twitter feeds two days after posting their original bailout donations so people knew they really contributed much more.
Self-indulgent celebrity trends are on a spectrum, and high-profile stars tweeting "matched,quot; with donations of $ 50 are at least marginally better off than people like Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne, who limited their activism. to tag other famous people in a "Black Lives Matter chain"On Instagram as a way to amplify the movement. (It seems Kendall hasn't learned much about racial justice since participating in 2017. Pepsi commercial that completely lost the brand about protests and police brutality.) Others, like Drake, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner, have published as part of the Blackout Tuesday initiative where people share a simple black square accompanied by the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter or #BLM, making it more difficult for people who are going through those labels to find useful information about the movement. Spreading the message is obviously a decent thing, but how is this immediately and tangibly helping the cause? How is this gesture more than a way for people with unimaginable privileges to reassure each other that they are on the right side of history?
Which leads me to understand why it has been so shocking to see brands and celebrities, six years after the Black Lives Matter movement began. embrace the movement's message on their social networks. He feels especially cowardly at a time when they have more to lose by remaining silent. Tik Tok, the Nfl, Amazonand now even Grindr They have all issued statements about the racism blacks face every day. But they mean little when you consider that not long ago TikTok deleted videos of people with certain physical characteristics and it has generally been a place where white creators steal content from black creators. The NFL had a very public problem with Colin Kaepernick's silent protest against police brutality for years, which effectively ended his career. Now the organization is apparently aligned with the values it tried to express through nonviolent action.
Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has faced scrutiny for its treatment of employees, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The message that something must be done to fight "the unequal and brutal treatment of blacks in our country,quot; comes from the same company as fired a black man for complaining about the ways Amazon has been slow to respond to protect COVID-19 workers. Like many other companies, the cosmetic brand L’Oréal published a tweet saying "stands in solidarity with the black community and against any type of injustice." The model Munroe Bergdorf expressed outrage at the brand statement in an Instagram post, saying: "You pulled me out of a campaign in 2017 and threw me at the wolves for talking about racism and white supremacy." (At that time, L & # 39; Oréal said the model's words disagreed with the company's values).
The way companies turned to messaging so quickly that it's not reflected in their actions, or in their annual diversity reports, feels similar to hundreds of brands now having no problem. Mercantile Pride Month to show that they are being more open and inclusive. But let's be realistic; These companies are likely to be more concerned with their results than with the lives of blacks and will do anything to appease the people they are trying to sell products to. Any company that expresses that black lives matter without donating time or money to relevant causes or actively working to ensure that their black employees prosper is doing nothing more than pointing out virtue, saying they are committed to overthrowing white supremacy and at the same time defend it. It is corporate gas lighting, and blacks deserve better.
These empty-headed antics of both celebrities and brands illustrate that the actions they are taking are simultaneously insufficient and too much. Blacks are dying at the hands of the police. Black people are risking their bodies, risking respiratory infection, because even in the midst of a pandemic, we can never truly be free from the nation's original sin: racism. People are still mutilated by rubber bullets, suffering injuries that will last for years, but there are many people, including black public figures like Tyler Perry, Yvette Nicole Brownand Shekinah Anderson – who are more concerned with talking about looting and damage to property than with the protection and well-being of living and breathing humans.
Buildings can be repaired, but nothing can resurrect George Floyd. And that's something worth protesting about. If you are a powerful person who has nothing meaningful or informed to say, it would be better to say nothing at all. ● ●