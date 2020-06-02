Bill O & # 39; Reilly returns to television

Image: Getty

Because there is always room for things to be a little more awful, Bill O’Reilly will crawl out of the gutter where he lives to host a conservative network show The First.

O'Reilly was fired from Fox News in 2017 after so many allegations of sexual harassment against him that advertisers fled en masse, making it impossible for the network to justify keeping him. But 2017 was a lifetime ago Years of male redemption, and now, unfortunately, it's back.

The show, called No Spin News, is one that already produces on your website, only now it will be broadcast. In a ad, O & # 39; Reilly said:

"BillOReilly.com's success with millions of users will now accelerate with our partnership," O'Reilly said in the announcement. "The First will create and distribute desperately needed, corporate-free, honest news and commentary in the United States."

O'Reilly has been trying to return since he was kicked out, most recently in 2018 at Newsmax. Before that, he had been in talks with Sinclair Broadcasting, until the network said it "had no interest in hiring O'Reilly."