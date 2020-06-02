Bill Cosby remembers the murdered son while supporting Black Lives Matter

Instagram

The jailed comedian mentions his late son who died in 1997, saying that it could be related to feelings of grief as a father who lost his son to "racial hatred."

Disgraceful comedian Bill Cosby has been involved in the Black Lives Matter protests following George FloydDeath in remembering her son murdered behind bars.

The jailed actor, who turns three to 10 years old for sexual assault in Pennsylvania, turned to his social media channels on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to share his thoughts on Floyd's passing in Minnesota on May 25, 2020, the latest in a while. line of African Americans who have lost their lives after cases of police brutality.

In a long post, Cosby insisted that he could relate to feelings of "pain" and "helplessness" as a father who had lost his son to "racial hatred", despite the fact that race was not mentioned as a motive when he was 18 . old Ukrainian immigrant Mikhail Markhasev was convicted of shooting Ennis cosby in his car as part of a failed robbery attempt in Los Angeles in 1997.

"When I think of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless black people killed by Racial Hatred, I couldn't help but think of my son, Ennis, who was also brutally murdered," Cosby began.

"Before Racial Hate shot our beloved Ennis in the head and abruptly ended his life, this furious Racial Hate hell declared: 'Die N … R' before pulling the trigger. I understand pain; I understand impotence; and I, too, understand that NO father has voluntarily filled out an application to become a member of the club & # 39; My son was killed by racial hatred & # 39; ".

Cosby attacked members of the "establishment" for creating "this Racism Prison in the United States" and asked police officers to lower their weapons and protective equipment and join the activists demanding justice for Floyd and other victims of the excessive force. .

"Come on people! Let's not waste a golden opportunity – officers – take off your tactical gear, take off your weapons, put on the full armor of GOD and march with the people who have become your enemy," he continued.

"I will continue to pray that GOD will provide the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless black people killed by Racial Hate with wisdom, understanding and peace during these difficult times. Please be aware and be safe."

He concluded his Instagram post by adding the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter", as well as another promoting his own release – "#FreeBillCosby" – as he claimed it was "#FarFromFinished".