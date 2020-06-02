Big leak shows the four new iPhone 12 designs with a little surprise: BGR

A series of iPhone 12 leaks has already revealed the design, main features, and price of upcoming iPhone flagships.

The iPhone 12 release date may have been delayed by a few weeks due to the new coronavirus health crisis, but some iPhone 12 models may soon be in production.

The design of the iPhone 12 has probably been finalized, and a new video shows us 3D printed models of the four new iPhones.

This could be the year of the new coronavirus, but Apple is still expected to introduce new iPhones in the second half of the year. Several rumors have already revealed many secrets of the iPhone 12, including the specifications and prices. One of the most exciting revelations concerns the number of new iPhones that Apple will launch in September and October. For the first time in iPhone history, we are reviewing four iPhone sizes, including a new 5.4-inch model.

The health crisis could force Apple to delay the iPhone press conference, a leaker said a few days ago. And some of the new iPhones may launch several weeks later than expected. But the final design of the iPhone 12 should have been decided, with production reportedly slated to begin sometime in July for some of the four models. A new leak gives us a fresh look at the alleged four iPhone 12 designs, revealing a small surprise in the process.

The four new iPhones will have almost the same design as all the flagship iPhones that followed the iPhone X. We're seeing screens on all screens with Face ID notches on the top. The cuts could be smaller on the iPhone 12, according to some reports. A crucial difference concerns screen quality, as all four iPhone 12s are expected to have OLED displays. IPhone 12 could be the first iPhone series to get rid of LCD screens.

Another frequently mentioned iPhone 12 feature is connectivity, as the iPhone 12 will be the first iPhone series to get 5G support. All versions of iPhone 12 are expected to receive camera updates. The two iPhone 12 phones will have dual-lens cameras, and the iPhone 12 Pros will have three lenses on the back and a fourth LiDAR sensor.

Finally, the iPhone 12 models will have a completely new chassis, inspired by the iPhone 4 series and the iPad Pros. We are looking at a metal box with flat edges instead of the curves we have become accustomed to.

Japanese site Macotakara, which has been a constant source of iPhone mockups in the past, has a new video with mockups based on the iPhone 12 designs. For the most part, these mockups are in line with previous leaks, though there are some notable differences.

First of all, the notches appear to be as big as before. Also, the rear camera modules of iPhone 12 Pro phones lack the fourth LiDAR camera.

The biggest surprise concerns the location of the SIM card slot, which will move to the left side of the phone, below the volume buttons. The change isn't necessarily surprising, as all iPhone 12 models will support 5G. That means phones need a new modem, as well as a new antenna system that can support the next-generation telecom standard. These additional components have certainly forced Apple to rethink the iPhone's internal design, to make room for the antenna parts without compromising battery life. A 5G AiP (packaged antenna) model could be located on the right side of the iPhone, where the SIM card used to be:

The full video follows below.