Biden scolds Trump for sowing division in response to Floyd's death – Up News Info

Joe Biden plans to say in a speech to the Philadelphia City Council on Tuesday that he will not "fan the flames of hatred," a criticism of Donald Trump's response to the death of George Floyd.

"I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have plagued this country for a long time, not use them for political gain," Biden plans to say, according to excerpts from the campaign speech.

"I will do my job and take responsibility. I will not blame others. I will never forget that work is not about me," he said.

The speech comes amid continued protests and riots after Floyd's death. On Monday night, federal officials used tear gas and flash grenades to clear the area around the White House so Trump could organize a photo shoot outside a historic church in Lafayette Square.

"When peaceful protesters disperse by order of the president from the door of the town's house, the White House – with tear gas and flash grenades – to organize a photo shoot in a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president he's more interested in power than he is in principle, "Biden said.

“More interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care. Because that is the presidency: a duty of care, for all of us, not only for our voters, not only for our donors, but for all of us. "

Biden called Floyd's death a "wakeup call for our nation, for all of us."

"I can't breathe." "I can't breathe." The last words of George Floyd. But they did not die with him. They are still heard. They are echoing throughout this nation.

“They speak to a nation where too often only the color of your skin puts your life at risk. They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have applied for unemployment, with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in black and minority communities. "

The speech is likely to be seen as a contrast to the public order approach Trump took in the response, as he threatened to send the military to states that do not do enough to stem the unrest.