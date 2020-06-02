Bhumi Pednekar's latest initiative is worth reading

Bhumi Pednekar has started a pan-Indian campaign, Climate Warrior, to raise awareness about global warming, conservation and sustainable living. On this World Environment Day, Bhumi is looking to create more awareness on this hot topic. She urges people to become aware of the climate and spread awareness of nature conservation.

Pati actress Patni Aur Woh says: "Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered a real problem today … There are such varied and serious climate problems that are happening around the world that people do not even they realize it as an increase in famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melted ice sheets, rising sea levels, destruction of food and crops, heat waves in countries and continents, etc. "

She further explains: “Climate Warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. Their goal is to focus on raising awareness and engaging with young people across India so that we become more aware of our climate and environment … and to make environmentally friendly life choices. "

Bhumi adds: "For World Environment Day, Climate Warrior is starting a small campaign: One Wish For The Earth … What our campaign strives to do is get my industry leaders to tell the world what it is the only wish they have. " for the Earth & # 39; … We promise climate justice and let's unite to save our planet. "