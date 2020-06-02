BET Sets Up Special Schedule To Address Racism Amid George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: BET has established a series of special programs beginning today "to address systemic racism, violence faced by blacks in the United States, and solutions to help the country move forward" following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. from Minneapolis. The network is also considering a June 19 Presidential Forum, in which President Donald Trump and presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have been invited to share their plans on a number of critical issues. The scheduling initiative comes as many entertainment industry leaders, including BET, observe Blackout Tuesday, "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" in response to Floyd's death. BET will go "black" again at 9 PM ET today for 8 minutes and 46 seconds "in honor of George Floyd and the countless others who have died due to racism and injustice," the network said.

BET says it "is using its platforms to support the critical need for change in the United States, as evidenced by the careless murder of George Floyd and the tragic history of systemic and lethal racism and inequality in this country." The network says the programming specials for the month of June "will provide information, ideas and strategies that generate meaningful dialogue and help provide solutions to eradicate racial inequalities that affect our society."

"We strongly stand in solidarity with the George Floyd family, the many victims of racist brutality, and those who are using their voices and platforms to challenge it," said Scott Mills, president of BET. “There are no easy solutions to these systemic problems of racism, injustice, and trauma. BET is leveraging every platform and resource at our disposal to support and inform our community and help identify viable strategies and solutions in this time of crisis.

From in-depth news specials, expert conversation on topics, interstitials and 24-hour coverage on BET.com and social platforms, we are delivering impactful content and resources that speak directly to our viewers. Empowering African Americans is central to our mission. We are committed to using our unique capacity to mobilize our powerful coalition of intersectoral partners to help drive critical results and amplify leading voices in the black community, ”added Mills.

Programming begins tonight at 6 PM with Finding justice, a docuseries that looks at the faces of change in black America, by executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and David Leepson.

It will be followed at 8 PM with BET News & # 39; Justice now special presented by Marc Lamont Hill. It will feature a dialogue with the family of George Floyd, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, TI rapper, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, the NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Princeton University Africa Department President of American Studies Eddie Glaude, academic Peniel E. Joseph, Emerald Garner (daughter of Eric Garner), youth activists Michael McDowell and Luis Hernández and others African American voices leaders in activism, politics and entertainment. The special will reflect on the murder of George Floyd, the protests that have erupted, and the systemic racism that has brought us to where we are today.

BET News will also produce Justice Now: A BET Town Hall, a special virtual broadcast that will give voice to the collective pain, anger, fear, needs and hopes of our community and will feature community leaders and activists to share their views on necessary reforms in justice systems political and criminal law of the United States and the importance of voting at the state and federal levels. The expert panel will also provide tangible solutions for sustainable change. This virtual town hall will be broadcast later in the week.

Additionally, on the historically significant day of June 19 through June 19, BET will host an inspiring one-day programming, featuring selected films along with special programming that talks about the relentless African-American journey to freedom in the United States.

The day will conclude with a BET News Presidential Forum. President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have been invited to confront Black America for the first time on national television to address their concerns according to BET. Individually interviewed, each will be asked to address a number of critical issues, including institutional racism, disparities in housing, health and income, and reform within the law enforcement and criminal justice system. . They will be asked to provide their specific plans to improve these problems and move the United States forward.

Today's full scheduling schedule with details below.

TUESDAY, June 2:

6 PM – FINDING JUSTICE (Defend Your Position): From executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany García, and David Leepson, this compelling series tells the powerful stories of heroes, leaders, advocates, and agents of change in America's African American communities as they uncover injustices and fight for bringing healing and change. With the guts and edge of investigative journalism and the deep heart of a powerful documentary, each episode offers a fascinating look at the faces of change in black America.

7 PM – FINDING JUSTICE (Police brutality)

8 PM – A BET NEWS SPECIAL JUSTICE NOW – Organized by Marc Lamont Hill, this BET primetime news special will present a dialogue with leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment to reflect on the murder of George Floyd and the protests that have taken place. "A BET News Special Justice Now" will air today, June 2 at 8 PM ET / PT on BET.

9 PM – FINDING JUSTICE (Police Brutality) (Encore)

10 PM – A BET NEWS SPECIAL JUSTICE NOW (Bis)

11 PM – 2 AM – COPWATCH: AMERICA EPS 101 – 104 – A fascinating docuseries that provocatively and convincingly looks at the men and women on the front lines who fight injustice at the hands of those they swore to protect. The series follows whistleblowers from citizens who have waged a daily struggle to protect the life and rights of their community and keep abuses of the power of law enforcement under control.