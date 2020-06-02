Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are "keeping in touch,quot;

Many fans of Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are waiting for the former couple to start dating again after separating nine months ago. A source who spoke to Us Magazine recently explained that The Weeknd and Bella keep in touch on a regular basis.

The source who spoke to Us magazine stated that the 30-year-old singer-songwriter and 23-year-old model finally parted ways in the summer of 2019. They dated off and on for approximately four years.

In the past, a source who spoke to the media mentioned above claimed that Bella was taking time for herself. Bella was described as single and currently does not see anyone at the time. She has been very busy traveling and also working non-stop.

However, another source who spoke to Us Magazine said in February that Bella still had great feelings for Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd. There was always the possibility of reconciliation, the source said.

As previously reported, Hadid and The Weeknd first met in April 2015 when the musician hired her to work as a model for him. Beauty Behind the madness Record. About a month later, it was revealed that they were seeing each other.

They first separated in November 2016. Then The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez after her relationship with Justin Bieber, before he dated Hailey Baldwin until they finally married.

Selena and The Weeknd are reportedly still on good terms. The source said in March this year that Selena is a huge fan of her music and thinks her work is fantastic. The source explained that Selena does not harbor any kind of ill will towards Abel.

Around the same time, Gomez said that she and The Weeknd had one of the friendliest breaks. They ended on good terms and it was a really encouraging time for her.

Ad

Hadid and Gomez, on the other hand, have not always gotten along. At one point, Hadid followed Selena on Instagram, however, he quickly stopped following her once a fan account captured a screenshot of the interaction.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0