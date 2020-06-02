Becca Kufrin gets shameless responding to Garrett Yrigoyen separation rumors

Instagram

The lead of season 14 of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; and her fiancé have been hit with breakup speculation just weeks after they celebrated their two-year engagement anniversary.

Becca Kufrin he is still very close to his fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. Weeks after celebrating the second anniversary of their engagement, the couple met in season 14 of "High school"She was affected by speculation that he had been suspended. She, however, was quick to set the record straight.

Teasing the divided rumors, the 30-year-old reality star made use of Instagram Story on Sunday, May 31, to share a clip of his hug with his fiance and his rescue corgi cub in bed. In the video, he noted: "According to social media, @gy_yrigoyen and I broke up because he had gone fishing over the weekend."

Hours later, on Monday, June 1, Yrigoyen republished Kufrin's Instagram story on her own account. Along with it, he included "Hello good morning", P Diddysong of your group Dirty money. He also shared photos and videos of his fishing trip on his Instagram feed. In the caption, he quoted his fiancée: "I may not be good at much, but I am efficient enough to put food on the table."

Weeks before, Kufrin and Yrigoyen celebrated their anniversary with loving tributes on social networks. She looked back after her time on the hit dating show, "Hi @gy_yrigoyen, remember when you opened the ring box backwards? That's when I knew it was the time of my life. Two years younger, I hope 68 more to go, "while he sprouted", I have learned exactly 730 new things about you and you. Something new every day. Happy 2 years, I love you B ".

In March, Kufrin discussed how the quarantine together with Yrigoyen at their home in Carlsbad, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic, brought them closer. "This is something that no one I think could have planned or expected and therefore we are adapting in a new way, which is really interesting," he told Us Weekly.

"In life, you live with a partner and you never think that you will be locked up with them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so we are learning to commit ourselves and give ourselves space when we need it," continued the former publicist. Explaining, however, she did not deny that there are times when they "hit each other." She added, "Surprisingly, it hasn't been that much. It's been making me laugh so much."