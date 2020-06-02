Be your own president "- Up News Info

In denouncing the White House's lack of moral leadership during the national unrest over the police murder of George Floyd, The Late ShowStephen Colbert said: "The United States is now officially B.Y.O.P. – Be your own President."

"It's time to ask ourselves, as it's always time to ask ourselves, what kind of nation do we want to live in," Colbert said near the end of his opening monologue last night. "That response requires moral leadership, so take responsibility for being a leader … You're not going to get it from the White House."

Returning from a brief pause, Colbert said, "I never imagined that after 10 days a global pandemic would not be our main story." Instead, he said, the main story was, "America's pre-existing condition: racism."

The host of the CBS talk show had a lot of blows against the president ("Those who refuse to learn from history are Donald Trump", "If history taught us anything, it's that things always work well for strong men who they retreat to the underground bunkers ") and even the 911 leashless dog walker Amy Cooper, who called the police for an African American birder in Central Park:" She should win the White Lady Oscar, also known as the Oscar "

Colbert became more solemn as the monologue continued, saying at one point: "If you deny the human rights and dignity of anyone, you will finally destroy the society and civilization that you claim to protect." He added: “Contents under pressure will eventually explode. That is not a threat, it is a law of nature. "

Check out the video above.