Bay Area Police Demonstrate Varied Tactics In Dealing With George Floyd Demonstrations – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – When the protests started in earnest on Friday, we saw different responses from different Bay Area police forces. So how do you strike a balance between maintaining some sort of order and not further inflaming the passions? It is an issue that law enforcement agencies across the country are grappling with.

The debate about our current social unrest is not just about the murder of George Floyd. Most of the voices have really condemned him. Rather, the big question is how the police should respond to her anger. Initially, the San José police adopted a hard-line approach for protesters. But San Jose state criminal justice professor Greg Woods says it doesn't have to be the only answer.

"We have seen several law enforcement officers actually kneel, like Colin Kaepernick," he said. "And then different law enforcement agencies respond in different ways."

Woods says modern police surveillance in the age of cell phone videos will have to rely less on brute force and more on building relationships with the public. It was a message that Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills was sending to the public and his own troops when he decided to kneel before protesters. His department sent officers to help areas that are experiencing protests and looting, but says it cannot be an endless battle.

"It takes someone to get close," he said, "even if it's police officers in the skirmish line looking at the person in front and saying," Man, I care about you. "

If the police show restraint and for how long it can also be a delicate balance, especially when there are live images of people looting shops every night, sometimes in plain sight of the police. Don Cameron has taught police response tactics for decades and says it's okay to wait during protests, even angry ones, but he feels it is important to take decisive action in the first physical attack.

"You see me get away with it and you say, well, nothing happened to him, I will too," said Cameron. "And that's when you get the looting and you get all of those things. If you took over the first open act, then you wouldn't have the imitation and if you don't have the imitation, you won't have the crowd control issues."

Police reputations across the United States have been affected by past abuses, including that of George Floyd. And Chief Mills says it can take a generation or more, but the future of his profession depends on changing the way things are done.

"But sitting in our corners and hitting each other … that's never going to solve anything," he said.