Baking Bay area in hot climates with above-average temperatures – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Temperatures around the Bay Area and along the Monterey Peninsula are expected to rise this week, with seasonal temperatures above average on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the National Weather Service said.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are expected to rise six to 12 degrees above average along the coast and up to 18 degrees above average in the interior valleys of the Bay Area.

Forecasters for the weather service expect the Santa Cruz-Aptos region, Big Sur and the San Francisco Bay shoreline to hit highs on Tuesday and

Wednesday peaked in the mid-1980s.

According to the weather service, temperatures in East Bay's inland valleys are expected to approach triple digits, creating a moderate risk of high heat for vulnerable demographics.

Temperatures in the Bay Area and on the Peninsula are expected to cool on Thursday, Friday, and until next weekend. The meteorological service does not anticipate widespread rains in the immediate future.