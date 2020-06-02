BAFTA Names Krishnendu Majumdar as President – Up News Info

BAFTA has named Krishnendu Majumdar, the producer behind the International Emmy winning series. Hoff The Record, like his new chair.

The Me + You Productions co-founder was vice president last year and became the first person of color to chair the organization, replacing Dame Pippa Harris.

Majumdar will serve a three-year term as chairman, having been involved with BAFTA for the past 14 years, holding various positions, including chairman of the television committee.

Majumdar said: "It is a great honor to be elected BAFTA President and I am fortunate to follow Pippa Harris's tenure and I want to pay tribute to the resilient and dynamic leadership that Pippa has demonstrated.

“This year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, working with Pippa, BAFTA's talented and committed staff and membership, I want BAFTA to be at the heart of rebuilding the industry after COVID.

“It is vital to ensure that we support people of all backgrounds, races, and genders. Diversity and inclusion are crucial to the soul of BAFTA, and we will continue to be leaders for real change across our industry. "

