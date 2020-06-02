Australian camera attacked by police on live television in Washington – Up News Info

Channel 7 News cameraman Tim Myers was beaten and beaten with a shield, and US correspondent Amelia Brace was hit with a baton while trying to escape. Police, dressed in riot gear, were withdrawing protesters before a media appearance by President Donald Trump.
The incident was captured on live television and the images were shared on Twitter.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered the Australian embassy in the United States to investigate the incident, which occurs amid a series of police attacks on the media during protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd.
On Friday, CNN journalist Omar Jiménez was arrested by police on live television. Freelance photographer Linda Tirado was shot in the left eye the same day while covering street protests in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, a journalist in Louisville, Ky., Was hit by a pepper ball on live television by an officer who appeared to be targeting her.