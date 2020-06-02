Ashley Graham shares an intimate moment of breastfeeding in the magazine's first photo shoot

Instagram

In the accompanying interview, the plus-size model opens up about her struggles with the physical changes she underwent after discovering she was pregnant and the joy of motherhood.

Ashley Graham She is shown breastfeeding her newborn son Isaac in her first photo shoot since she gave birth in January.

The model stuns in a sheer white shirt dress in the portrait, which was filmed by her husband Justin Ervin in his Nebraska home state for Harper & # 39; s Bazaar U.K.

In the accompanying interview, Ashley admits that while she has spent much of her career promoting a message of body positivity, she struggled with the physical changes she experienced after discovering she was pregnant.

"That was the wildest part," he shares. "I thought, 'What about the things I've said to myself? What about the claims I've been through?' None of these mattered because my body was changing so quickly."

"It really took me a while to figure it out mentally, because it was like there was an alien taking control of my body."

However, the joy of motherhood soon took over, as she explains: "I was so excited. I knew right away that I was going to be a great mother."

Ashley continues to remember the birth of her son and jokes that Justin was left spinning his thumbs while feeling helpless during his wife's labor.

"Justin wanted to be as helpful as possible, and the midwife told him: there is nothing you can do, nothing! He was in the pool, and I looked to see him in the kitchen cutting meat and adding seasonings, because that was all he could do … ".

However, he added: "If I hadn't had my midwives or even Justin in the room, the whole experience would have been very different for me."