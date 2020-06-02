As protests engulf the United States, China delights in unrest

The cartoon shows the Statue of Liberty breaking into pieces, a police officer breaking his copper robe. A man's head lies on the ground in front of the White House, its facade splattered with blood.
"Beneath human rights," says the title of the cartoon, which was published by People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, and widely circulated on social media this week.
How Protests over police violence engulf hundreds of cities in the United States, China is reveling in the moment, taking advantage of the unrest to promote the strength of its authoritarian system and portray the unrest as another sign of hypocrisy and American decline. It is a narrative that conveniently ignores many of the country's problems, including its history of ethnic discrimination, its human rights record, and its efforts to quell protests in Hong Kong.
Chinese officials are controlling their American counterparts with protest slogans like "Black lives matter,quot; and "I can't breathe." State-run media outlets feature stories about America's "double standard,quot; to support Hong Kong protesters. Prominent Chinese commentators argue that American-style democracy is a sham, pointing to the country's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic and continued racial tensions.
"This situation in the US will cause more Chinese to support the Chinese government in its efforts to denounce and counter the United States," Song Guoyou, an academic at Fudan University in Shanghai, said in an interview. "The moral foundation of the United States is greatly weakened."
The propaganda push is the latest skirmish in a long-running power struggle between China and the United States, with tensions between the two countries. its lowest point in decades.
President Trump accused Beijing of covering up the coronavirus outbreak that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, saying China should be held responsible for the deaths in the United States and around the world. It has also threatened to punish China for adopting a comprehensive new security law in Hong Kong. shortening the city's special relationship with the United States.
Now, protests in the United States are giving Mr. Xi and Communist Party propagandists a natural line of counterattack.
Chinese social media is full of video clips of tense clashes between police and protesters after the George Floyd's death last week, after a white Minneapolis police officer had pinned him to the ground, charged with murder. Television shows feature videos of National Guard troops patrolling city streets, as broadcasters describe the long history of discrimination against minorities in the United States. Social media portrays the United States as rebellious and chaotic: "This is not Syria, but the United States!" Read a legend on a popular site.
Global Times, a party-controlled nationalist newspaper, called on the US government to "support the people of Minnesota." Its editor, in a tweet, expressly called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had said "we support the people of Hong Kong,quot; in their condemnation of the Beijing move to impose national security rules.
"Violent street protests in urban United States further discredit the United States in the eyes of ordinary Chinese," said Susan Shirk, president of the U.C. 21st century China center of San Diego. "The propaganda represents American politicians as hypocrites who live in glass houses while throwing stones at China."
Ms. Shirk said that as America's reputation suffers in China, fewer people may be willing to express their support for American ideals, such as free markets and civil liberties.
"Even without the propaganda, the Chinese today find little to admire in the United States," he said. "As the American model tarnishes, the voice of the Chinese liberals is muted."
While Chinese officials have cheerfully joined the A global chorus of criticism directed at the United States, the riots have put them in an awkward position.
China's government has long maintained strict limits on freedom of expression and activism, and authorities often resort to aggressive tactics to quell the unrest. Police in Hong Kong, where the government is backed by Beijing, have been accused of using excessive force as they have tried to curb anti-government protests that have convulsed the semi-autonomous territory over the past year.
With unmistakable comparisons to Hong Kong, many continental commentators have not endorsed the tactics used by American protesters, but have instead denounced racism in the United States in general terms and have re-voiced slogans of protest.
"Chronic racial injury in the United States is now suffering again," he said. a recent report from Xinhua, the state news agency.
The Chinese government, in its first official statement on Trump's move against Beijing's national security rules, directly called on the United States out of hypocrisy. A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday how US officials have portrayed protesters in his own country as "thugs," but glorified Hong Kong protesters as "heroes."
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's executive director, echoed the party line on Tuesday, accusing the United States of having "double standards."
"When it comes to the security of your country, they attach great importance," he said at a regular press conference. "When it comes to the security of my country, especially regarding the current situation in Hong Kong, they have put on polarized glasses."
Chinese officials, who are immersed in the complex racial politics of the United States, have sometimes struggled to hit the right note.
A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, was widely praised in China recently when she wrote "I can't breathe,quot; in response to a critical Twitter post by a US official.
But he had less success with a post on Monday, when he wrote "All Lives Matter," apparently unaware that he was embracing a catchphrase that has been used in the United States to criticize the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Chinese officials have used the protests to revive favorite propaganda topics, including the idea that the United States acts as a stalker on the world stage, meddling in the affairs of other countries. Hong Kong has been a particular point of contention, with many media outlets in China combining images of burning buildings and flags in American cities along with comments from last year by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, praising the protests in Hong Kong. Kong. Ms. Pelosi said the city's protests were "a beautiful sight to behold."
Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said the attacks were to be expected due to intense criticism of China by US officials over the past year.
"It is a kind of vengeful feeling, which I think is human nature," he said in an interview. "Americans shouldn't be unhappy with that."
Hu said that the unrest in the United States, as well as the country's failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, had strengthened confidence among many Chinese in the Beijing political system.
"It has led them to believe that the government of this country really cares about people's lives and well-being," he said. "They see how the government and capital of the United States despise the lives and interests of vulnerable and marginalized groups."
Nationalism has been in full force in recent days on the Internet in China, and many people turned to Weibo, a popular microblogging platform, to denounce the "arrogance,quot; of the United States and Trump. Hashtags about the American protests, including the decision to deploy the National Guard in some cities, are among the most popular topics on the site.
Some fear that the propaganda campaign may further inflame tensions between the two countries. He Weifang, a professor of open law in Beijing, said even some government critics are becoming more sympathetic to the official line.
"Any Chinese with a brain," he said, "would not see it simply as China is so successful and that the United States is a failure."
But, he added, "With the terrible compression of the space for freedom of expression, many people's heads are gradually broken."
Elaine Yu contributed reporting from Hong Kong. Albee Zhang and Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.