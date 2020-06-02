As protests engulf the United States, China delights in unrest

"When it comes to the security of your country, they attach great importance," he said at a regular press conference. "When it comes to the security of my country, especially regarding the current situation in Hong Kong, they have put on polarized glasses."

Chinese officials, who are immersed in the complex racial politics of the United States, have sometimes struggled to hit the right note.

A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, was widely praised in China recently when she wrote "I can't breathe,quot; in response to a critical Twitter post by a US official.

But he had less success with a post on Monday, when he wrote "All Lives Matter," apparently unaware that he was embracing a catchphrase that has been used in the United States to criticize the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Chinese officials have used the protests to revive favorite propaganda topics, including the idea that the United States acts as a stalker on the world stage, meddling in the affairs of other countries. Hong Kong has been a particular point of contention, with many media outlets in China combining images of burning buildings and flags in American cities along with comments from last year by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, praising the protests in Hong Kong. Kong. Ms. Pelosi said the city's protests were "a beautiful sight to behold."