Arlington Police Say Peaceful Protest Turned Into Hours Of Long Wave Of Crime – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – The protest was generally peaceful, Arlington police said of the planned demonstration Monday around 4:00 p.m. at the Center Street Bridge over I-20.

Police said there appeared to be "several agitators,quot; who showed up for a second demonstration at Arlington City Hall a few hours later.

They were verbally abusive to officers and threw objects at patrols and officers, police said.

In an attempt to reduce the situation, officers blocked traffic at intersections so that protesters could walk through the area, the police department said in a press release on Tuesday.

At one point, an officer blocking traffic near Cooper and Division, several people threw objects at the vehicle damaging the windshield and painting graffiti on the car.

The officer was able to step back and emerge unscathed from the situation.

As the night wore on, several members of this group walked to PD headquarters at 620 W. Division and burned several American flags and damaged four windows in front of the station. There was also graffiti damage to a star statue in the station's front yard, police said.

The group then marched toward Walmart in front of the AT,amp;T stadium.

The Walmart was closed.

Police said several people broke into the store.

Officers made four arrests.

The department's special response team responded to the location to maintain order.

Some suspects escaped.

Detectives will use surveillance videos to try to identify those who were able to escape.

The four people arrested are:

Arlington's Keniya Garrett, charged with burglary in a building, participating in organized criminal activity, did not identify the fugitive and also confirmed 9 arrest warrants.

Danecia Harris of Fort Worth accused of robbery of a building and of participating in organized criminal activities

D’Anthony Reed of Grand Prairie accused of robbery of a building and of participating in organized criminal activities

Breopthilus Williams of Fort Worth accused of robbery of a building and of participating in organized criminal activities

Police said a large group began to form and park on Randol Mill Road across from Walmart after they were told to disperse.

The group eventually left the road and were believed to be heading for the Parks Mall. Officers headed there to prevent the Parks Mall and Highlands from being robbed, police said.

For the next hour or so, some people committed or attempted to steal from closed retailers.

A robbery occurred at the Arlington Jewelry Exchange at 4621 S. Cooper Street.

The Jared & # 39; s jewelry store located at 3951 S. Cooper St. had an attempted robbery after the suspects smashed the glass on the front door.

There were additional reports of a robbery at Walmart 4801 S. Cooper St. after employees reported that seven people broke into the store that was closed at the time.

The suspects were trying to steal clothes and televisions.

No arrests were made in that incident and it remains under investigation.

There were several reports of criminal mischief from damaged windows in front of an unoccupied store in the Arlington Highlands. The Which Wich sandwich shop also suffered damage to 3900 Chaney Drive in Arlington Highlands after the suspect threw patio chairs through doors and windows. The first cash pawn located at 2916 S. Cooper St. was also mugged by multiple suspects who seized various items and electronics.

Officers were able to make an arrest in that case:

Cayson Truly, of Duncanville, charged with theft of a building, evading arrest, failing to identify a fugitive, and a Dallas County felony order.

Officers also made an arrest related to the incidents last night.

Arlington's Jason Simpson was detained on two misdemeanor arrest warrants after leaving the First Cash Pawn Shop robbery area.

Arlington police said officers reported that about 75 cars were part of the previous rally that "recklessly drove through the city and evaded officers multiple times."

Detectives are working to identify suspects who evaded officers who are directly linked to the crimes.

"What we saw last night, which started as a peaceful assembly, quickly turned violent after some people began to deface law enforcement property, damaging private businesses and robbing retail stores," said Acting Police Chief Jaime Ayala. “We will continue to support peaceful protests and people who exercise their First Amendment rights. We will not tolerate people who plan to come to Arlington and downplay the overall message of criminal justice reform by engaging in criminal actions directed at our residents, officers, and businesses. "

Arlington Police established a helpline for people to report crimes.

Anyone with information related to the Monday Night Crime Wave can contact the Arlington Police Department at 817-575-8823.

Forecasters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.