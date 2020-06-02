Apple Watch offer discounts 5 Series at lowest price on Amazon

Today's Dealmaster is spearheaded by a sizable discount on the Apple Watch Series 5, the latest entry in Apple's smartwatch line. Amazon currently has select 40mm models available for $ 300, which is $ 100 off Apple's MSRP and around $ 85 their usual online fee. You will see a notice on the eligible product pages that the full discount is visible at checkout. While we've seen Series 5 hit this price previously, this is tied to the biggest discount we've seen to date.
The Apple Watch Series 5 earned the "Up News Info Approved,quot; badge in our review last fall and is currently the top pick in our guide to the best smart watches. We like it for offering an always-on screen, fall detection, NFC for Apple Pay, and various physical activity tracking features, like an always-on heart rate monitor and built-in GPS, all in a clean and comfortable design with discreet software .
You will still have to charge it every other day, it is still mainly for iPhone owners, and it should still be in with the idea of having a mini smartphone on the wrist. If you own an Apple Watch Series 4 or are satisfied with your Apple Watch Series 3, there is less reason to upgrade, especially with an inevitable 6 Series coming later this year. But if you've been interested in taking the plunge, this is a good price for a great portable device.
However, if you have no interest in smart watches, we also have exclusive discount codes on a variety of Anker chargers, a pre-order discount in the next Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla, offers on various SSDs and more. Take a look for yourself below.
Top 10 deals of the day
Exclusive Anker Device Offers from Up News Info
- Anker PowerPort PD 2 USB-C Wall Charger – 30W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A for $ 15.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH25 – normally $ 22).
- Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 USB-C Wall Charger – 30W USB-C PD, GaN + Anker PowerLine Select USB-C to Lightning Cable for $ 27.59 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH17 – normally $ 46).
- Anker PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD USB-C Portable Battery – 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A, 10,000mAh for $ 29.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH11 – normally $ 48).
- Anker PowerCore III Fusion 5K USB-C portable battery + wall charger – 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A for $ 35.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH64 – normally $ 43).
- Anker PowerExpand + 7-in-1 USB-C hub: 48W USB-C PD pass-through input, 2x USB-A, HDMI (4K 30Hz), Ethernet, SD, microSD for $ 31.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH52 – normally $ 40).
- Anker PowerLine + II (3ft, Red) USB-C to Lightning Braided Nylon Cable for $ 13.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH03 – normally $ 22).
- Braided nylon USB-C to Lightning Anker PowerLine + II cable (3ft, black) for $ 13.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH03 – normally $ 22).
- Anker PowerLine + II (3 ft., Black, 2-pack) USB-C to Lightning Braided Nylon Cable for $ 25.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH04 – normally $ 36).
- Anker PowerPort Strip PD 6 USB Power Strip – 6x AC outlet, 30W USB-C PD, 2x USB-A for $ 44.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH91 – normally $ 50).
- Anker PowerPort III 3-Port 65W USB wall charger – 65W total, 45W USB-C, 2x USB-A, GaN + US / UK / EU travel plugs for $ 34.99 on Amazon ($ 10 coupon clip and use the code: ARSTECH33 – normally $ 50).
- Anker PowerCore 10K Wireless Qi Wireless Charger + Portable Battery – Wireless 5W, Wired 12W, 2x USB-A, 10,000mAh for $ 25.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH65 – normally $ 36).
- Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy Qi Wireless Charger – 11W Pixel / 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone + AC adapter for $ 27.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH09 – normally $ 36).
Laptop and Desktop Deals
- Apple MacBook Pro (2020) Laptop: Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar for $ 1,299.99 on Amazon (normally $ 1,500).
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet PC – Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3-inch 27.3×1824, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + Surface Pro Type Cover (Black) for $ 1,299 on Amazon (typically $ 1,600).
- Acer Nitro VG272 27-inch Gaming Monitor – 1080p, 240Hz, IPS, FreeSync for $ 309.99 on Amazon (normally $ 440).
- Internal SSD WD Black SN750 (1TB) M.2 NVMe for $ 134.99 on Amazon (normally $ 150).
- Samsung T7 Touch (1TB) external portable SSD for $ 199.99 on Amazon (normally $ 225).
- Samsung T5 External Portable SSD (500GB) for $ 79.99 on Amazon (normally $ 95).
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core / 16-Wire Desktop Processor + Wraith Prism LED Cooler For $ 274.49 on Amazon (normally $ 295).
- CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).
Video Game Deals
Game offers
- Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse for $ 59.99 on Amazon (usually $ 70).
- 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Game Controller – Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, macOS for $ 34.99 at Best Buy (normally $ 45).
- Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $ 49.99 on Amazon and GameStop (typically $ 60).
Electronics Offers
Accessories and various offers
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and 10.5-inch iPad Pro for $ 99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $ 150).
- Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand Qi Wireless Charging Stand – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone + AC Adapter for $ 32.99 on Amazon (34% coupon clip – normally $ 49).
- Anker PowerLine II (3 ft.) USB-C to USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Cable for $ 16.99 on Amazon (use code: AKCTCTB3 – normally $ 20).
- Anker PowerExpand + 5-in-1 USB-C hub – 3x USB 3.0, HDMI (4K 30Hz), Ethernet for $ 26.39 on Amazon (usually $ 33).
- Mini Nonda USB-C to USB-C 3.0 adapter for $ 7.99 on Amazon (usually $ 10).
- AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 Cable (5,3 ft package) for $ 29.94 on Amazon (normally $ 40).
- Nekteck 111W 5-Port Desktop Charger with USB-C Charging Station: 111W total, 87W USB-C PD, 4x USB-A for $ 39.99 on Amazon (usually $ 50).
- Mophie Powerstation AC Portable Battery Pack – 100W AC, 30W USB-C PD, USB-A, 22,000mAh for $ 127.59 on Amazon (usually $ 195).