Apple Watch offer discounts 5 Series at lowest price on Amazon

Today's Dealmaster is spearheaded by a sizable discount on the Apple Watch Series 5, the latest entry in Apple's smartwatch line. Amazon currently has select 40mm models available for $ 300, which is $ 100 off Apple's MSRP and around $ 85 their usual online fee. You will see a notice on the eligible product pages that the full discount is visible at checkout. While we've seen Series 5 hit this price previously, this is tied to the biggest discount we've seen to date.

The Apple Watch Series 5 earned the "Up News Info Approved,quot; badge in our review last fall and is currently the top pick in our guide to the best smart watches. We like it for offering an always-on screen, fall detection, NFC for Apple Pay, and various physical activity tracking features, like an always-on heart rate monitor and built-in GPS, all in a clean and comfortable design with discreet software .

You will still have to charge it every other day, it is still mainly for iPhone owners, and it should still be in with the idea of ​​having a mini smartphone on the wrist. If you own an Apple Watch Series 4 or are satisfied with your Apple Watch Series 3, there is less reason to upgrade, especially with an inevitable 6 Series coming later this year. But if you've been interested in taking the plunge, this is a good price for a great portable device.

However, if you have no interest in smart watches, we also have exclusive discount codes on a variety of Anker chargers, a pre-order discount in the next Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla, offers on various SSDs and more. Take a look for yourself below.

Top 10 deals of the day

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) smart watch for $ 299.99 on Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $ 384).

on Amazon ( – normally $ 384). Anker PowerPort PD 2 USB-C Wall Charger – 30W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A for $ 15.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH25 – normally $ 22).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 22). Anker PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD USB-C Portable Battery – 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A, 10,000mAh for $ 29.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH11 – normally $ 48).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 48). Make an order: Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla (PS4, XB1) for $ 49.94 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $ 60).

at Amazon and Walmart (usually $ 60). AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core / 16-Wire Desktop Processor + Wraith Prism LED Cooler For $ 274.49 on Amazon (normally $ 295).

on Amazon (normally $ 295). TP-Link Kasa HS105 (pack of 3) smart WiFi output for $ 29.99 on Amazon (normally $ 40).

on Amazon (normally $ 40). Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and 10.5-inch iPad Pro for $ 99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $ 150).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $ 150). Samsung T5 External Portable SSD (500GB) for $ 79.99 on Amazon (normally $ 95).

on Amazon (normally $ 95). 10.1-inch Amazon Echo Show (2-pack, 2nd generation) smart display for $ 359.98 on Amazon (use code: SHOW2PACK – normally $ 460).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 460). Acer Nitro VG272 27-inch Gaming Monitor – 1080p, 240Hz, IPS, FreeSync for $ 309.99 on Amazon (normally $ 440).

Exclusive Anker Device Offers from Up News Info

Anker PowerPort PD 2 USB-C Wall Charger – 30W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A for $ 15.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH25 – normally $ 22).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 22). Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 USB-C Wall Charger – 30W USB-C PD, GaN + Anker PowerLine Select USB-C to Lightning Cable for $ 27.59 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH17 – normally $ 46).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 46). Anker PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD USB-C Portable Battery – 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A, 10,000mAh for $ 29.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH11 – normally $ 48).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 48). Anker PowerCore III Fusion 5K USB-C portable battery + wall charger – 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, USB-A for $ 35.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH64 – normally $ 43).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 43). Anker PowerExpand + 7-in-1 USB-C hub: 48W USB-C PD pass-through input, 2x USB-A, HDMI (4K 30Hz), Ethernet, SD, microSD for $ 31.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH52 – normally $ 40).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 40). Anker PowerLine + II (3ft, Red) USB-C to Lightning Braided Nylon Cable for $ 13.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH03 – normally $ 22).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 22). Braided nylon USB-C to Lightning Anker PowerLine + II cable (3ft, black) for $ 13.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH03 – normally $ 22).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 22). Anker PowerLine + II (3 ft., Black, 2-pack) USB-C to Lightning Braided Nylon Cable for $ 25.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH04 – normally $ 36).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 36). Anker PowerPort Strip PD 6 USB Power Strip – 6x AC outlet, 30W USB-C PD, 2x USB-A for $ 44.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH91 – normally $ 50).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 50). Anker PowerPort III 3-Port 65W USB wall charger – 65W total, 45W USB-C, 2x USB-A, GaN + US / UK / EU travel plugs for $ 34.99 on Amazon ( $ 10 coupon clip and use the code: ARSTECH33 – normally $ 50).

on Amazon ( and use the code: – normally $ 50). Anker PowerCore 10K Wireless Qi Wireless Charger + Portable Battery – Wireless 5W, Wired 12W, 2x USB-A, 10,000mAh for $ 25.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH65 – normally $ 36).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 36). Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy Qi Wireless Charger – 11W Pixel / 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone + AC adapter for $ 27.99 on Amazon (use code: ARSTECH09 – normally $ 36).

Laptop and Desktop Deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) Laptop: Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar for $ 1,299.99 on Amazon (normally $ 1,500).

on Amazon (normally $ 1,500). Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet PC – Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3-inch 27.3×1824, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + Surface Pro Type Cover (Black) for $ 1,299 on Amazon (typically $ 1,600).

on Amazon (typically $ 1,600). Acer Nitro VG272 27-inch Gaming Monitor – 1080p, 240Hz, IPS, FreeSync for $ 309.99 on Amazon (normally $ 440).

on Amazon (normally $ 440). Internal SSD WD Black SN750 (1TB) M.2 NVMe for $ 134.99 on Amazon (normally $ 150).

on Amazon (normally $ 150). Samsung T7 Touch (1TB) external portable SSD for $ 199.99 on Amazon (normally $ 225).

on Amazon (normally $ 225). Samsung T5 External Portable SSD (500GB) for $ 79.99 on Amazon (normally $ 95).

on Amazon (normally $ 95). AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core / 16-Wire Desktop Processor + Wraith Prism LED Cooler For $ 274.49 on Amazon (normally $ 295).

on Amazon (normally $ 295). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

Enlarge / / Ori and the will of the Wisps It's included in Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, but it's on sale today for those who don't subscribe. Microsoft

Video Game Deals

Game offers

Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse for $ 59.99 on Amazon (usually $ 70).

on Amazon (usually $ 70). 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Game Controller – Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, macOS for $ 34.99 at Best Buy (normally $ 45).

at Best Buy (normally $ 45). Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $ 49.99 on Amazon and GameStop (typically $ 60).

Electronics Offers

Accessories and various offers