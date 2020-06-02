Andrew Cuomo, Diddy, Cardi B call Trump for threatening to use military force to end riots

WENN

The governor of New York considers that Donald Trump's measure is & # 39; shameful & # 39 ;, John Cusack calls the president a & # 39; dictator & # 39 ;, while Issa Rae calls him a & # 39; supremacist president white & # 39; after his speech in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Donald trump He is making another controversial statement in addressing the nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd. During a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday, June 1, the president threatened to use the US military to end violent protests.

While he claimed he is "an ally of peaceful protesters," he will intervene if cities or states "refuse to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of their residents." If the governors don't take action, POTUS said it would deploy the US military and "quickly solve the problem for them."

After his speech, Trump made a rare walk on foot to the St. John's Episcopal Church across the street, which was damaged by fire during the Sunday night protests. He held up a bible in front of his doors for a photo shoot.

The bishop of the episcopal diocese, Mariann Edgar Budde, whose diocese oversees St. John & # 39; s, was "outraged" by Trump's actions. In an interview with CNN Anderson CooperHe said that Trump "used a bible and a church in my diocese without permission as a backdrop for an antithetical message to the teachings of Jesus."

Many also criticized Trump for his threat to use military force to end the unrest. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter: "The President is calling the American Army against American citizens. He used the Army to launch a peaceful protest in order to have a photo shoot at a church. It is all just a shot. of television for this president ", adding that it was" shameful ".

Sean "P Diddy"The combs called out to the president, tweeting," TRUMP IS TRIPPIN !!! " Cardi B He expressed his disbelief at the president's statement: "Believe it or not, the president has a lot of power in his language. Today he held a press conference. Instead of comforting us by letting us know that justice will be done and THAT YES! He goes and threatens people by making people more angry!

John Cusack labeled Trump as a "dictator", while Issa Rae He called him a "white supremacist president," adding that he believes his "cowardly enablers would rather kill everyone than stop killing blacks." Rosanna Arquette He also spoke out against Trump, calling him "lawless and messy for nearly 4 years."

Joy Behar"The view"Co-host, called for action to stop using violence to end protests." All I see are peaceful protesters [sic] intimidated by Trump's mounted police. A disgrace. We saw what happened at Kent State many years ago. These are the youth. For." Khalid he expressed his disgust when writing: "Martial Law ???? Are you serious?"