Amber Portwood is a huge fan of Stoic philosophy: she is changing her life

Each one has their own trip, that's for sure. For example, Farrah Abraham began working in pornography around the same time as her role in Teenage mother from MTV. Amber Portwood, on the other hand, has begun to delve into ancient Greek philosophy.

During a recent conversation with Page Six, Amber shared that her 30th birthday marked a monumental occasion for her.

It was an opportunity for her to start a new chapter in her life. In the midst of his conversation with reporters, Amber said he always thought that educating yourself is the best thing to do if you want to grow and move forward.

Amber stated, "So I am really interested in philosophers and philosophy at the moment." According to Portwood, a particular quote from Aristotle has touched her the most. It is, "the roots of education are bitter, but its fruits are sweet."

Amber told Page Six that the aforementioned quote really "resonated,quot; with her.

In the past, Amber's temperament has gotten her in trouble with many different people, including prison terms. For that reason, he has found Stoics to be incredibly helpful in his life, especially for his emphasis on how to control himself in the face of chaos.

According to Portwood, his favorite philosopher is Epictetus, from the 2nd century. Amber said that one of the best quotes from him is the idea that a person cannot control what is happening around them, they can only control how they respond to things.

In other words, a person should not focus on the things that he cannot control. Amber said it made a lot more sense when the date came from someone else, because somehow she always knew it was true. Every time Amber comes across a new idea or aphorism, she tries to think how it would apply to her own life.

Ad

Amber went on to mention people like Marcus Aurelius, the closest person to Plato's Philosopher King who ever existed. The reality star noted that Marcus was also a Stoic philosopher, but of course he was also the Emperor of Rome during one of his most important periods.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

7 7