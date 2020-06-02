Amanda Peet says she is a very "jealous,quot; person

Amanda Peet, the actress who plays Betty Broderick in the new USA Network series, says she can relate to the character on some level.

Page Six reported today that in the new series, Amanda plays the infamous San Diego mother of four who killed her ex-husband, Daniel Broderick III, as well as his second wife in the late 1980s.

According to page six, Broderick's first trial was a null trial, but the second led to two counts of second-degree murder, as well as a 32-year prison sentence. Peet says he can relate to her because he is naturally a jealous person.

Peet went on to say that he can understand how a jealousy person would just break down one day, although, he admitted, he has never acted that way, of course. The 48-year-old actress described the character as "fascinating,quot; to her.

Peet says he was able to keep up with appearances and make it seem like everything was going normally. Broderick had a very strict education, which was completely different from his. According to Peet, when she grew up, her father told her that it was crucial for her not to depend on a man for an income.

Peet joked that at that point in his life, he barely knew what the term "income,quot; meant, yet his father always insisted on it with her and his sister and eventually stayed. These days, Peet's sister works as a doctor in Philadelphia.

Peet, on the other hand, is hiding in Los Angeles with the game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff. They have three children together, including Henry, Molly and Frances, who are 5, 10 and 13 years old, respectively.

These days, Amanda has been homeschooling her children, and it has been more difficult than she expected. Amanda joked that she is trying not to become an alcoholic, but will wait to see how it turns out.

According to page six, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story It will air on Tuesday night.



