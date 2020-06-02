Alec Baldwin surprises Hunter College theater graduates during virtual start

WENN

Along with university president Jennifer Raab, the former '30 Rock 'star appeared online to share words of encouragement in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Alec Baldwin Students who graduated from the Hunter College theater program were thrilled by making a surprise appearance during their virtual graduation ceremony.

The actor appeared online after those who received his New York school degree were forced to celebrate his achievement remotely due to the closure of the coronavirus.

The "30 rocks"The star, who is a friend and contributor to school principal Greg Mosher, joined university president Jennifer Raab during the event and shared words of encouragement during difficult times.

"Congratulations, you made it. You've crossed a strange finish line in these strange times." He shared, "We (the actors) are always there to help people process their reality even though we deal with things that are not even close to reality."

He also pointed out how important the arts are, adding: "People have always needed the arts, particularly the performing arts, but now they will need them more than ever during these strange, weird and painful times we are in."