Alec Baldwin defends social media posts on Blackout Tuesday to promote his podcast interview with Woody Allen

As protests and riots continue to take place in cities across the United States, activists came up with the idea for the #theshowmustbeusedused initiative as part of "Blackout Tuesday,quot; this week to halt operations in the entertainment industry. The goal of this social media movement is to take a moment to mourn the death of George Floyd, educate yourself about Black Lives Matter, and bring about a change in policy.

While numerous celebrities, organizations, and brands participated in Blackout Tuesday by posting nothing but black backgrounds on Instagram and adding the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter in the title, Alec Baldwin chose to post and promote the latest episode of his Here's the thing podcast featuring an interview with Woody Allen.

"Woody Allen's new book, About nothing, begins with a portrait of his father, a World War I Navy veteran and gunman in a firing squad, "Baldwin wrote on Instagram." It is the first in a series of surprising and fascinating stories of a life that he went from the Brooklyn Jewish working class in the 1940s to movie sets in Rome and Paris. The book also addresses the allegation of an incident of sexual abuse caused by Dylan Farrow. "

Baldwin promised his Instagram followers that his "candid and comprehensive interview,quot; with the 84-year-old director covered everything, including how he was doing in the coronavirus era.

the 30 rocks Alum shared a second post where he explained that he had made three movies with Allen, and that they have been the "highlight,quot; of his career.

Many of Baldwin's 1.7 million Instagram followers immediately filled the comment section with criticism of their choice to post on Blackout Tuesday. To make matters worse, he posted an interview with someone who has been the target of sexual assault allegations, and one person described it as "an exceptionally bad time."

Baldwin responded immediately, explaining that during the course of their podcast they have often reserved guests who have requested or required a specific publication date to promote a project. Baldwin said they do everything possible to fulfill those requests, and Woody Allen is no exception.

"As for the perceived lack of sensitivity on BlackOutTuesday, I had no idea this … national day of anything," wrote Baldwin.

He added that he wanted to explain "three things,quot; to his followers. First, some people's professional lives cannot be suspended by the "whims of political correctness." Second, Baldwin said he believes Allen is innocent and that he has a right to think that. Finally, Baldwin said that posting a black screen today or any other day, even if it is a decent sentiment, is not an effective political stance.

Instead, Alec Baldwin believes that a more practical approach is to vote on Election Day and register others to vote as well.



