Al Sharpton to Offer Praise at George Floyd Memorial Service – Up News Info

The Rev. Al Sharpton is slated to deliver the eulogy to George Floyd at a family funeral this week in Minneapolis.

According to organizers, the service will take place on Thursday afternoon at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis.

Sharpton and Ben Crump, the attorney representing Floyd's family, will speak. Floyd's family members from across the country will also speak.

The service is scheduled to last from 1 p.m. at 3 pm.

Floyd died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis police custody. Video of the cell phone arrest showed former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck while pleading for mercy, saying he couldn't breathe.

The video was widely disseminated last week on social media, sparking protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country.

Chauvin faces charges of manslaughter and third-degree murder. However, the family's attorney wants to see the charges improved to first-degree murder, as an independent autopsy concluded that Floyd died of suffocation.

No charges have yet been filed against the three other former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death. However, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said last week that more charges are expected.

RELATED STORIES: