Adele publishes on the "Black Lives Matter,quot; movement: she argues that racism is, unfortunately, "alive and well everywhere!"

Adele joined the long list of celebrities who show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement amid explosive protests sparked by the horrific murder of George Floyd by a police officer. As you know, the outrage has become international as people around the world have been protesting against police brutality and racism in general.

The singer went to her Instagram page to share her statement about what was happening and wrote: ‘The murder of George Floyd caused shocks around the world, but there are many others who have not. Protests and marches are happening all over the planet simultaneously and are gaining momentum. So get upset right but also stay focused! Keep listening and keep asking and keep learning! It is important that we do not get discouraged, kidnapped or manipulated at this time. "

‘It's about systematic racism, it's about police violence and it's about inequality. And this is not just about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥ ️ #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #saytheirnames, "he continued.

Like Adele, many famous people have been using their platforms to denounce injustice and seek justice, and some have even joined the street protests!

Known names such as Ariana Grande, Halsey, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Kehlani, and Kendrick Sampson, to name but a few, have been protesting alongside enraged citizens.

In addition, Halsey and others have even offered medical aid to protesters wounded in Santa Monica last weekend during clashes with police.

About this, Halsey argued that people should not "minimize these rubber bullets because they have been told they are not,quot; lethal. "I had to bandage a man who looked like his whole face had exploded. So, before saying, since the comfort of their homes, which we are exaggerating, consider the injuries some have suffered. "

In addition to giving visibility to the movement by posting about it online and going to protests, many celebrities have also been donating to the worthy cause and / or raising money for charities.



