ABC to rerun "Black-ish" episode on police brutality amid George Floyd protests – Up News Info

On Blackout Tuesday, a day of reflection for the entertainment industry following the death of George Floyd, ABC will air two signature comedy episodes. Blackish, "Hope" and "Juneteenth".

"Hope" has been hailed as one of the best career episodes to air on television. It takes place almost entirely in Johnson's house, focusing on the younger twins, Jack and Diane, and how their parents explain police brutality against blacks.

He was "inspired by the conversations I had with my own children about the countless examples of systematic oppression taking place around them." Blackish Creator Kenya Barris said today, announcing the replays. (see his IG post below)

In "Hope," the Johnsons gather around television to await a grand jury's decision on whether or not to indict a police officer involved in the latest meeting of unarmed black people.

It originally aired in February 2016. "1,562 days later, it breaks my heart on so many levels that this episode feels as timely and mysteriously prophetic as to what is happening to blacks in this country today," Barris said. (you can see a fundamental scene from the previous episode).

While "Hope" was widely praised when it came out, another Blackish episode, which deals with racial and police violence, the 2018 "Please, baby, please" was dragged down by ABC at the last minute and never aired.

the HamiltonInspired by "Juneteenth" take a closer look at the not-so-well-known party gathering, which celebrates the day slavery was officially abolished in Texas on June 19, 1865. (You can see a musical number below) .

& # 39; Hope & # 39; will air tonight at 8 p.m., followed by & # 39; Juneteenth & # 39; At 8:30 p.m.

In addition to bringing families together "in observation and learning, the real hope is that (the episodes) will inspire him to join us in demanding freedom and justice for all, once and for all," Barris said.