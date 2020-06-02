ABC News to Broadcast Primetime Special on George Floyd Death Protests – Up News Info

ABC News aired a primetime special on Tuesday about the protests and outrage that followed the death of George Floyd.

America in pain: what comes next It will be anchored by Robin Roberts, David Muir and Byron Pitts, with reports from network correspondents. The special will air at 9 p.m. ET.

According to the network, the special "will closely analyze the pain and anger that are sweeping the nation, and the reasons behind those feelings; stories of protesters; and why this moment can be a turning point for the race in the United States." .

The network has released a series of special reports as protests have spread across the country, including on Saturday and A divided nation Sunday on ABC News Live.

Executive producers of America in pain: what comes next? They are John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie.

The special is the latest in special reports on the protests. On Sunday, NBC Nightly News Presenter Lester Holt presented a special report in primetime. In the Monday newscast, Holt said: "The broken glass of a night of anger has been largely swept here in New York's SoHo neighborhood and in communities across the country that were rocked by spasms of looting and violence during the night. Now the boarding ritual is carried out and preparing for what tonight may bring. "

He added: “An anguished and tired America asking, when will all this end? When will the protests end? When will the police brutality that triggered them end? The virus, the financial ruin that has pushed us to the limit, when will they end?