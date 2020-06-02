A man shot in Aurora on Monday dies at a local hospital.

A man shot in Aurora on Monday was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. near East 16th Avenue and Akron Street, police said in a press release. Officers found a man who suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he "succumbed to his injuries."

An investigation is ongoing. As of Monday night, the police did not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police at 303-739-6406, or call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).