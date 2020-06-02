A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 – Up News Info

On Monday, state health officials announced that there were four new deaths directly linked to COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths of people who had contracted the virus, although there is a delay in reporting deaths to the state health department, in particular the details of the death certificate.
Governor Jared Polis issued draft orders Monday on the reopening of swimming pools and playgrounds and the resumption of recreational sports leagues for youth and adults, Conrad Swanson reports. Colorado may also begin to allow guided groups for fishing, biking, climbing, and other outdoor recreational activities.
Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.
For June 1 updates, tap here.
What's new
- Colorado residents should continue social distancing to avoid COVID-19 resurgence this summer, according to projections
- Colorado expects to see more job losses in the coming months despite gradual reopening
Resources
- These Colorado grocery stores, retail outlets, and restaurants have outbreaks of coronavirus
- More symptoms, no hit drugs: what we now know, and don't know yet, about the coronavirus
- These Colorado cities and counties require that masks be worn in public places.
- These Colorado counties have extended their stay-at-home orders
- Colorado coronavirus faq
- Coronavirus Timeline: An In-Depth Look at COVID-19 in Colorado
- Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?
- Colorado unemployment FAQ: how to apply, missing PIN details, and more
- Do I have the coronavirus? This is what you should do if you are not sure.
- Colorado Coronavirus Housing FAQs: Resources for Renters and Homeowners
- How social distancing works and what it means to you
- Within the growing movement against the closure of Colorado
The numbers
Live blog
Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.