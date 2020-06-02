A list of Minnesota restaurants reopening for alfresco dining – Up News Info

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an emergency regulation last Tuesday, outlining what follows for restaurants and bars wishing to reopen June 1.

Restaurants and bars can reopen for alfresco dining only if they meet the following requirements:

Have a COVID-19 preparation plan that meets state requirements.

Keep six feet between the tables.

Limit occupancy to a maximum of 50 diners.

Limit dinner size to four or six people for families.

Require reservations.

Require employees to wear masks.

Clients are strongly encouraged to wear masks while on site.

They are also allowed to request a temporary expansion of the facilities, in order to use a parking lot, parking spaces or available green spaces to configure the seats.

Here is a list of restaurants in the metropolitan area that have announced that they will open for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that wants to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.

MINNEAPOLIS

S T. PABLO

METRO SUBURBS

6 Smith Wayzata

Agra culture, Edina

B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville

Bacio, Minnetoonka

Baldamar, Roseville

Benedict, Wayzata

Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake

Birdi Golf, Woodbury

BK Tap Haus, San Miguel

Brian & # 39; s Bar and Grill , Still water

The Block, St. Louis Park

Cahill Bistro, Edina

Carbone’s Bar & Grill, Lakeville

Cedar + Stone, Bloomington

Champps, Eden Prairie

Charlie is on Prior, Prior Lake

Chart House, Lakeville

Cherokee Tavern , West St. Paul (June 8)

Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)

Christos Minnetonka

Cowboy jacks suburbs

Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Golden Valley, Eagan, Alexandria

Eagan Arms Public House Eagan

Evelyn’s Wine Bar & Bistro, Buffalo

Fat Nat’s Eggs (New Hope, Brooklyn Park, St. Anthony Village)

Flaherty’s Pub and Grill, Arden Hills

Good Day Cafe, Golden Valley

Gold Nugget Tavern, Minnetonka

Granite city : St. Cloud, Maple Grove, Roseville, Eagan

Green Mill, Woodbury

Haskell Harbor, Excelsior

Hazelnut Meal, Bloomington

Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior

Hilltop, Edina

Ike & # 39; s, Minnetonka

Jimmy's Kitchen, Bloomington

Green Lake Social by Johnny O & # 39; Neil, Spicer

Lola Lake House, Waconia

Lord Fletcher’s, Spring Park

Lucky’s 13 Pub, Burnsville

Lumberyard Pub, Afton

Main Street Farmer, St. Michael (June 3)

Marna's restaurant, Robbinsdale

Matchstick Restaurant and Spirits , Still water

Maynard & # 39; s, Excelsior

McHugh's Public House, Wild

Mill Valley Kitchen, St. Louis Park

Nacho Mama & # 39; s, Stillwater

Nine twenty five, Wayzata

Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale

Original Pancake House, Edina, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Roseville and Burnsville

Outtakes Bar and Grill , New Hope

Pablo's Mexican restaurant, Shakopee

Pannekoeken Huis, St. Louis Park

Park Tavern, St. Louis Park

Porter Creek Hardwood Grill, Burnsville

Pub 819, Hopkins

Redstone, Minnetonka

REM5 VR Lab, St. Louis Park

Riversbend Bar & Grill, Ramsey

Riverwood Tavern, Otsego

Riverwood National Golf Course, Otsego

Rock Elm Tavern, Maple Grove and Plymouth

Sak Sports Bar Vadnais Heights

Silver Cafe @ VFW # 1296, Bloomington

Sun Factory, Plymouth

Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie

Tavern in Green Haven, Anoka

TJ of Edina, Bloomington

Tommy Chicago & # 39; s, Mendota Heights

Town hall station Edina

Urban Craft Kitchen, Bloomington

Village Pub, St. Anthony

Wild Bill, Apple Valley, Blaine, Rochester and Woodbury Sports Lounge

Wooley’s Kitchen & Bar, Bloomington

Yumi Sushi, Excelsior

BREWERIES

Third Act Brewery, Woodbury

612 Brewing, Minneapolis

Bad weather Brewing, St. Paul

Badger Hill Brewery, Shakopee

Bald man brewing beer, Eagan

Barley John’s Brew Pub New Brighton

Dual Citizen Brewing Co, St. Paul

Finnegans Brew Co., Minneapolis

Fulton Brewing, Minneapolis

HeadFlyer Brewing Minneapolis

Inbound BrewCo, Minneapolis

Lake Monster Brewing, San Pablo

Brewing LTD, Hopkins

Minneapolis Cider

North Folk Winery. Harris

ONE Fermentary and Taproom, Minneapolis

Schram Haus Brewery, Chaska

Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis

Waldmann Brewery, St. Paul

Most restaurants accept reservations through Open Table, RESY or Tock.