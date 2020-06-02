A list of Minnesota restaurants reopening for alfresco dining – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an emergency regulation last Tuesday, outlining what follows for restaurants and bars wishing to reopen June 1.
Restaurants and bars can reopen for alfresco dining only if they meet the following requirements:
- Have a COVID-19 preparation plan that meets state requirements.
- Keep six feet between the tables.
- Limit occupancy to a maximum of 50 diners.
- Limit dinner size to four or six people for families.
- Require reservations.
- Require employees to wear masks.
- Clients are strongly encouraged to wear masks while on site.
They are also allowed to request a temporary expansion of the facilities, in order to use a parking lot, parking spaces or available green spaces to configure the seats.
Here is a list of restaurants in the metropolitan area that have announced that they will open for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that wants to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS
S T. PABLO
METRO SUBURBS
- 6 Smith Wayzata
- Agra culture, Edina
- B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville
- Bacio, Minnetoonka
- Baldamar, Roseville
- Benedict, Wayzata
- Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
- Birdi Golf, Woodbury
- BK Tap Haus, San Miguel
- Brian & # 39; s Bar and Grill, Still water
- The Block, St. Louis Park
- Cahill Bistro, Edina
- Carbone’s Bar & Grill, Lakeville
- Cedar + Stone, Bloomington
- Champps, Eden Prairie
- Charlie is on Prior, Prior Lake
- Chart House, Lakeville
- Cherokee Tavern, West St. Paul (June 8)
- Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)
- ChristosMinnetonka
- Cowboy jackssuburbs
- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Golden Valley, Eagan, Alexandria
- Eagan Arms Public HouseEagan
- Evelyn’s Wine Bar & Bistro, Buffalo
- Fat Nat’s Eggs (New Hope, Brooklyn Park, St. Anthony Village)
- Flaherty’s Pub and Grill, Arden Hills
- Good Day Cafe, Golden Valley
- Gold Nugget Tavern, Minnetonka
- Granite city: St. Cloud, Maple Grove, Roseville, Eagan
- Green Mill, Woodbury
- Haskell Harbor, Excelsior
- Hazelnut Meal, Bloomington
- Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior
- Hilltop, Edina
- Ike & # 39; s, Minnetonka
- Jimmy's Kitchen, Bloomington
- Green Lake Social by Johnny O & # 39; Neil, Spicer
- Lola Lake House, Waconia
- Lord Fletcher’s, Spring Park
- Lucky’s 13 Pub, Burnsville
- Lumberyard Pub, Afton
- Main Street Farmer, St. Michael (June 3)
- Marna's restaurant, Robbinsdale
- Matchstick Restaurant and Spirits, Still water
- Maynard & # 39; s, Excelsior
- McHugh's Public House, Wild
- Mill Valley Kitchen, St. Louis Park
- Nacho Mama & # 39; s, Stillwater
- Nine twenty five, Wayzata
- Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale
- Original Pancake House, Edina, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Roseville and Burnsville
- Outtakes Bar and Grill, New Hope
- Pablo's Mexican restaurant, Shakopee
- Pannekoeken Huis, St. Louis Park
- Park Tavern, St. Louis Park
- Porter Creek Hardwood Grill, Burnsville
- Pub 819, Hopkins
- Redstone, Minnetonka
- REM5 VR Lab, St. Louis Park
- Riversbend Bar & Grill, Ramsey
- Riverwood Tavern, Otsego
- Riverwood National Golf Course, Otsego
- Rock Elm Tavern, Maple Grove and Plymouth
- Sak Sports BarVadnais Heights
- Silver Cafe @ VFW # 1296, Bloomington
- Sun Factory, Plymouth
- Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie
- Tavern in Green Haven, Anoka
- TJ of Edina, Bloomington
- Tommy Chicago & # 39; s, Mendota Heights
- Town hall stationEdina
- Urban Craft Kitchen, Bloomington
- Village Pub, St. Anthony
- Wild Bill, Apple Valley, Blaine, Rochester and Woodbury Sports Lounge
- Wooley’s Kitchen & Bar, Bloomington
- Yumi Sushi, Excelsior
BREWERIES
- Third Act Brewery, Woodbury
- 612 Brewing, Minneapolis
- Bad weather Brewing, St. Paul
- Badger Hill Brewery, Shakopee
- Bald man brewing beer, Eagan
- Barley John’s Brew PubNew Brighton
- Dual Citizen Brewing Co, St. Paul
- Finnegans Brew Co., Minneapolis
- Fulton Brewing, Minneapolis
- HeadFlyer BrewingMinneapolis
- Inbound BrewCo, Minneapolis
- Lake Monster Brewing, San Pablo
- Brewing LTD, Hopkins
- Minneapolis Cider
- North Folk Winery. Harris
- ONE Fermentary and Taproom, Minneapolis
- Schram Haus Brewery, Chaska
- Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
- Waldmann Brewery, St. Paul
Most restaurants accept reservations through Open Table, RESY or Tock.