Peggy Pope, who played a secretary in the 1980 movie from 9 to 5, He appeared in dozens of television series and appeared on Broadway, he has died. He was 91 years old. His family said Pope died May 27 in Fort Collins, CO, but did not give a cause of death.

Born as Florence Pope on May 15, 1929 in Montclair, New Jersey, she began her long career on Broadway in the late 1950s, appearing in small roles in a handful of short-lived plays. Ultimately, he would appear on seven Main Stem shows until 1975, including the 1970 revival of Harvey, for which James Stewart reprized his Oscar-nominated lead role as Elwood P. Dowd from the 1950 film.

By 1966, she was working on television and made a couple of big screen appearances in the early 1970s. In 1973, she landed a regular role on the series in Calucci Department, a CBS comedy starring James Coco that lasted only a couple of months. Six years later, Pope landed another regular television role in Club, a CBS comedy in which she was the mother of the main character played by Steve Guttenberg. It also lasted only a few months.

Pope also appeared in such popular television series as Rhoda, Barnaby Jones, Mork and Mindy, meEnough Enough, Barney Miller, Hill Street Blues, Knots Landing. St. Elsewhere, Night Court, Too Close for Comfort, The Golden Girls, ER and multiple Law Serie. She also turned to Soap.

But she is probably best known for her role in from 9 to 5, the popular 1980s comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman. She played Margaret, one of the secretaries alongside Doralee de Parton, who was known to tip the bottle and exclaim "Attagirl!" He also guessed as a different character in the 1982 spin-off series ABC.

His film credits include All Night Long, The Last Starfighter, Once Bitten and The substitute.

A celebration of the Pope's life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday June 27 at