73.5 million Americans plan to look for a more pandemic-proof job – Up News Info Detroit

About 73.5 million Americans plan to look for a job that is more pandemic-proof, according to Coronavirus and the Future of the Economy Survey, represented nationally by WalletHub, released today.

The survey examined Americans' thoughts on our economic situation during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ease with which people travel and shop in person, and how soon they believe the United States will recover financially. Below are the highlights of the survey, along with a question and answer session from WalletHub.

Travel and meals will continue to be successful until there is a vaccine. Nearly 4 in 10 Americans will not be comfortable getting on a plane until there is a vaccine (also, 27 percent will not be comfortable in a hotel and 21 percent will not be comfortable eating dinner).

To view the full results of the survey, visit:

https://wallethub.com/blog/coronavirus-and-the-future-of-the-economy-survey/75226/

Questions and answers with WalletHub

Has the COVID-19 pandemic inspired Americans to look for jobs that are more stable in times of crisis?

"Due to the incredibly high level of unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 73.5 million Americans plan to look for a job that is more pandemic-proof," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub. "As a result of Americans seeking more pandemic-proof jobs, we can see growth in professions that allow working from home, as well as those that are considered 'essential' in times of crisis."

Will Americans feel comfortable traveling again before we have a vaccine for COVID-19?

"A significant portion of the population will not be willing to travel until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, as almost 40 percent of Americans say they feel uncomfortable flying before a vaccine and 27 percent say they are. they feel uncomfortable in a hotel. " said Jill González, an analyst at WalletHub. "More than one in five people will not even feel comfortable eating dinner before we have a vaccine. It is important to continue to focus on vaccine research because we will not see normal levels of consumption until Americans can be vaccinated."

Do people think a tax increase is a good way to fund coronavirus recovery efforts?

"About 28 percent of Americans think the government should use a tax increase to pay for the recovery from the coronavirus, but opinions differ depending on the economic state. People in the high and low income groups are more than twice as likely to say that taxes should go up to support coronavirus recovery efforts than middle-income people, "said Jill González, an analyst at WalletHub." Americans They have experienced unprecedented economic problems due to the pandemic and, as a result, have received billions of dollars in government aid.Increasing taxes, even after the pandemic passes, could decrease the benefits provided by the stimulus because many people need every dollar to help rebuild their lives and emergency funds. Tax increases can also disproportionately affect low-income people, especially if states raise their sales taxes. "

Do Americans think the unemployment rate will soon return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

"Almost 80 percent of Americans think unemployment will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until at least the end of 2021, if ever," said Jill González, an analyst at WalletHub. "People over the age of 59 are more likely to think that the unemployment rate will return to pre-pandemic levels in late 2022. Younger age groups are more optimistic and tend to think that unemployment will return to normal in late 2021. "

