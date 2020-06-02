4Music, MTV go dark in the UK in tribute to George Floyd – Up News Info

Channel 4's 4Music and ViacomCBS will be among the UK television and radio networks to be darkened in tribute to George Floyd.

The action, which has a number of nicknames on social media, including #BlackOutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused, emerged in the music industry and is now being embraced by streaming networks and streamers, including Amazon.

The blackout is a message of solidarity in response to Floyd's death on May 25. Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder in connection with the incident, sparking days of protests across the United States.

Channel 4's 4Music said it will pause the content every hour on television and social media on Tuesday "to show solidarity with our colleagues, viewers, artists, on-screen talents and all people of color."

On Monday ViacomCBS announced plans to shutdown its entertainment and youth brands, including MTV and Comedy Central, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (marking the time when Floyd was killed) at 5 p.m. in the USA USA Similar plans have been drawn up in the UK, where MTV UK will stop broadcasting at 7PM on Wednesday.

The Up News Info has reached the BBC and ITV to establish whether they will participate in a television blackout on Tuesday. ITV youth brand ITV2 tweeted on Monday:

Amazon Prime Video UK also tweeted in support of the movement:

Meanwhile, on the radio, Absolute Radio and Scala Radio were among those who said they will refrain from posting on social media as part of their stance against racism. The BBC youth station Radio 1Xtra is planning special programs and discussions in support of the black community in the UK and around the world.