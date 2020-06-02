49ers Richard Sherman impressed by the voice of white quarterbacks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is one of the NFL's most outspoken players on injustices in sports and the real world. Sherman praised the league's outpouring on the death of George Floyd on Monday.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis, died after a police officer pressed his knee to the back of Floyd's neck, cutting blood and oxygen to his brain. The tragic event that was recorded on a smartphone sparked protests across the country over the weekend attended by prominent professional athletes. Many others choose to show their support through social media, including some of the NFL's white quarterbacks.

Sherman noticed.

"I am impressed with the white QBs that speak because those are voices that have a different weight than black voices for some people," he told Sports Illustrated. "Which means that people who refuse to listen to the perspective of a black athlete will hear the same of a white athlete, but they will receive the message very differently. So it is amazing that more people speak, because in sports , you really feel love and appreciation for your neighbor, regardless of race. "

Eagles 'Carson Wentz, Cowboys' Andy Dalton and Bengals rookie Joe Burrow wrote thoughtful posts on their social media channels about Floyd and systemic racism.