4 officers shot in St. Louis – The left police line and they were 'running for their lives'

Police officers in St Louis were forced to withdraw after being overwhelmed during a confrontation with an angry group of protesters. According to multiple online reports, members of the St. Louis police turned their backs and ran when the shots rang out last night, MTO News learned.

MTO News confirmed that four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis amid continued violent protests on Monday night. Fortunately, none were killed.

The shooting incident occurred near the St. Louis Police Headquarters, where a group of protesters and police clashed repeatedly during the night.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the media: “They were standing near a line and suddenly felt pain. They were just standing there. So some cowards shot the officers and now we have four in the hospital … and thank God they are alive. "

"Can we make some sense of this? … This is horrible," said the boss with tears in his eyes.

Hayden said the officers had been involved with a group of about 200 agitators throughout the night who were throwing stones, going into business, robbing, shooting fireworks at the officers and throwing gasoline on them.

When the shots rang out, various social media reports say the officers turned around and fled, before grouping. A tweeter who claimed to have witnessed the shooting said the police were "running for their lives."