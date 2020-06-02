4 adorable puppies to adopt now in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Looking to add a new partner to the family? There are dozens of lovely puppies for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to search far to find the perfect spot.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this rodeo of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly and furry locals.

(Details such as pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact shelter for the latest information.)

Icey Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Frozen It is a mix of pit bull terrier that is cared for in Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Icey is just a family dog, and children will love her. Icey has had all of his vaccinations. She has mastered her training etiquette at home.

Here's what Icey's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her:

Icey is a special girl: a pit bull in a wire coat. We don't know what it's mixed with, but we do know that you've lived with children before and would love to do it again. Icey is fun, he loves to snuggle, play and be with you. She can greet other dogs well and can make dog friends, but she wants to be the only dog ​​in her home. Icey hopes to find his new family soon.

Apply to adopt Icey today at Petfinder.

Jax, Border Collie

Jax It is a beautiful male Border Collie dog that is cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Jax loves other dogs. No need to worry: you are already trained at home. Jax is castrated and has received all of his shots.

Here's what Jax's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him:

Jax is a beautiful border collie dog that needs a new home forever. He is two years old, loves to walk and play with other dogs and his family. He is great with people and does well with children and dogs. We don't know how it is with cats. We are looking for a family that has experience in the border collie breed. These are working dogs and need work and lots of exercise. A visible secure fenced yard is required.

Read more about Jax at Petfinder.

Beef, pit bull terrier

Cow meat is a sweet pit bull terrier dog kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

The meat is vaccinated.

Beef's current caregivers say: